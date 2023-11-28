From iPhone 15 Pro Max to Pixel 8; best camera phones you can buy in November 2023
Take a look at the best premium camera phones you can buy in November 2023 with notable contenders including iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung S23 Ultra.
In recent times, companies from Apple to Google and Samsung have started to present their phones as having the best camera, in an attempt to entice users to choose the flagship phone with the best camera performance. From Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max to Google's Pixel 8, we take a look at the best camera phones you can buy in November 2023.