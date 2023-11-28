In recent times, companies from Apple to Google and Samsung have started to present their phones as having the best camera, in an attempt to entice users to choose the flagship phone with the best camera performance. From Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max to Google's Pixel 8, we take a look at the best camera phones you can buy in November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) iPhone 15 Pro Max: When it comes to photography, iPhone 15 Pro Max features a triple camera setup - 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle and 12MP telephoto lens - on the back, along with a 12MP front-facing camera for selfie and video calling.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's 48MP primary camera allows users to seamlessly switch between three focal lengths - 24mm, 28mm and 35mm - while also having the ability to capture 48MP HEIF shots that are said to have 4 times higher resolution. In addition, the premium smartphone's 12MP telephoto lens offers 5x optical zoom capabilities coupled with features such as combined optical image stabilisation and autofocus 3D sensor shift module.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max also offers support for 4K60 ProRes video recording and direct connection to external drives via the USB-C port.

2) Pixel 8: The Google Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch Actual display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 428 ppi pixel density. Pixel 8's screen supports an impressive 2000 nits of peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and the back.

The Google Pixel 8 delivers a strong camera performance, featuring a 50MP PD wide primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10.5MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,575mAh battery that facilitates fast charging. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 maintains beloved features from its predecessor, such as Qi wireless charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

3) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The smartphone offers four camera sensors on the back. There is a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with F2.2 aperture, a 200 MP Wide Camera with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom and F2.4 aperture and another 10MP Telephoto Camera with 10x Optical Zoom and F4.9 aperture.

4) OnePlus 11: OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU.

The handset packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. OnePlus 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS on the top.

On the camera front, OnePlus 11 5G boasts of a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The main camera on the device is paired with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor.

For selfies and video calling, the smartphone gets a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens. Connectivity features on OnePlus 11 5G are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS and more. For safety, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers as well.

