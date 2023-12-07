Smartphones have undergone significant transformations over time, expanding their capabilities beyond basic calling functions. Owning a smartphone with an excellent camera is crucial for individuals passionate about photography or those who frequently capture moments. With the prevalence of dual or triple camera setups in most smartphones, selecting the ideal device can be challenging given the multitude of options in the market. Hence, here is a list of best smartphones from 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 15 Pro The device features a 6.10-inch touchscreen display with a high 120 Hz refresh rate, providing a resolution of 1179x2556 pixels and a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi). The Apple iPhone 15 Pro operates on a hexa-core Apple A17 Pro processor and is equipped with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone supports the convenience of wireless charging.

Regarding its camera specifications, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with a triple camera arrangement on the rear. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.78, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and another 12-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.78. On the front, the device has a single selfie camera configuration, featuring a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands as the flagship smartphone from the company and is recognized as one of the top-tier camera devices in the market. On the rear, it boasts a quad camera system, with the highlight being a 200MP camera designed for astrophotography, allowing users to capture images of celestial bodies such as the Moon. The device also incorporates enhanced video stabilization featuring 2X wider Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). For selfies, there is a 12MP front-facing camera. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, known for its high-performance capabilities. It operates on the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS and showcases content on a 2X AMOLED display.

Google Pixel 8 Pro The camera setup on the rear of the Google Pixel 8 Pro comprises three lenses, including a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. The telephoto camera offers Super Res zoom capabilities of up to 30X and incorporates a 5x telephoto optical zoom feature. Throughout its Pixel series evolution, Google has consistently prioritized the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

This smartphone incorporates numerous AI functionalities, including Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, AI Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take. The device features a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the Pixel 8 Pro is the new Tensor G3 SoC paired with the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 12GB of RAM. These high-end specifications position the Pixel 8 Pro competitively among the top camera smartphones in 2023.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro The device is equipped with a 120 Hz refresh rate on its 6.78-inch touchscreen display, featuring a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in configurations with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Operating on Android 13, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is fueled by a 5000mAh battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

In terms of its camera specifications, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple camera arrangement on the rear. This setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.88, an 8-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 2-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, the device features a single selfie camera configuration, housing a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

OnePlus 11 5G The device features a 120 Hz refresh rate on its 6.70-inch touchscreen display, providing a resolution of 1440x3216 pixels (QHD+) with a pixel density of 525 pixels per inch (ppi). The display is fortified with Gorilla Glass for added protection. It is available in configurations with 8GB or 16GB of RAM. Operating on Android 13, the OnePlus 11 5G is powered by a non-removable 5000mAh battery and supports Super VOOC fast charging.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with a triple camera system on the rear. This configuration includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8, a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 32-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, the device features a single selfie camera setup, housing a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

Operating on ColorOS 13.0, which is built upon Android 13, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB. This dual-SIM mobile device is compatible with Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

