From Apple iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 series; Top 5 highly anticipated smartphone launches of 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24, Apple iPhone 16, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Pro and Vivo X100 series are some of the most anticipated smartphone launches of 2024.
While 2023 witnessed the launch of various popular smartphones like the iPhone 15 series, Samsung S23 series, Pixel 8 series and more, the upcoming year is expected to get even better for smartphone enthusiasts with many popular flagships launching as early as January 2024.