While 2023 witnessed the launch of various popular smartphones like the iPhone 15 series, Samsung S23 series, Pixel 8 series and more, the upcoming year is expected to get even better for smartphone enthusiasts with many popular flagships launching as early as January 2024.

Top 5 smartphones expected to launch in 2024: Apple iPhone 16 series: Apple hasn't officially confirmed the launch date of its flagship iPhone 16 smartphone series, but given recent history and numerous media reports on the subject, the company may well decide to launch its premium smartphones in September 2024.

A report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman in November suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant may not bring many new hardware advancements, but rather rely on the generative AI-based upgrades in the software department with the iOS 18 operating system to attract new customers.

OnePlus 12: The OnePlus 12 series is set to launch in India on January 23, 2024 and the Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed the simultaneous launch of the OnePlus 12R with the OnePlus 12.

With a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support, the OnePlus 12 boasts an impressive 6.82-inch display using Fluid AMOLED technology. The resolution is a crisp 1440 x 3168 pixels, with a pixel density of 557 pixels per inch. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for durability against scratches and drops.

In terms of internal specifications, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, using an advanced 5nm process. The CPU has a Kryo 780 architecture with a Prime core clocked at 3.2GHz, three Gold cores clocked at 2.7GHz and four Silver cores clocked at 2.0GHz. This is complemented by the Adreno 730 graphics processor for smooth graphics performance.

Samsung Galaxy S24: While the Korean smartphone maker hasn't officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphones, several reports suggest that the Galaxy S24 launch event could take place on January 17, 2024.

Earlier reports suggested that ahead of the launch of the S24 series, Samsung has applied for several artificial intelligence-related trademarks in the UK and Europe, including for 'AI Phone' and 'AI Smartphone', hinting at the plethora of AI-related features that could be included in the upcoming smartphones.

Xiaomi 14 Pro: Xiaomi 14 Pro was launched by the Chinese smartphone maker at a launch event in October this year. However, reports indicate that the premium smartphone from Xiaomi could be launched at the Mobile World Congress 2024 which will be held in February 2024.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood and a 6.7-inch display with WQHD+ resolution, a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a pixel density of 522ppi.

The premium smartphone gets a 4880mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with a 50MP Light Hunter sensor with a variable aperture of f/1.42 - f/4.0. Other cameras include a 50MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Vivo X100 series: Vivo has confirmed that its Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones will debut in India on January 4, 2024. The two smartphones were launched in China in November, and speculation about the smartphone's global debut has been rife ever since.

The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro series are both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor based on a 4-nanometer process and feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.



