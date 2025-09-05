From iPhone 17 Pro to AirPods Pro 3: Everything expected at Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event on September 9

Apple is preparing to host its annual autumn hardware launch, dubbed the “Apple Awe-Dropping Event,” on 9 September at 10 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST). The company's next-generation iPhone 17 models are expected to dominate the presentation. Updates to the Apple Watch line and the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3 are also anticipated.

As in previous years, speculation has been mounting for months, with leaks pointing to notable design changes across the iPhone line-up. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that this year will mark the start of a three-year cycle of significant redesigns, with an entirely new foldable iPhone projected to debut in 2026.

iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max The iPhone 17 itself is tipped for a visible overhaul. Reports suggest the handset will likely move closer in appearance to the Pro models, adopting a slightly larger 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a considerable step up from the 60Hz screens on previous standard models. The front-facing camera may also be upgraded to 24 megapixels.

New colour finishes are expected, with purple and green among the options. Pricing is projected to begin at around $800.

At the higher end, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to introduce a redesigned camera layout. Concept renderings show a horizontal bar stretching across the rear of the phone, housing three cameras, while the flash and sensors are positioned separately to one side. The Pro may also drop its titanium frame in favour of aluminium, a shift that could lower manufacturing costs and reduce overall weight.

The Pro will reportedly cost about $1,100, though buyers may have fewer storage choices. Analysts suggest the entry-level 128GB option could be dropped, leaving only 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. The Pro line could also add new finishes in dark blue and copper.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may see a subtler update. Its most significant change is rumoured to be a slightly thicker body to accommodate a larger battery, a move that would provide longer usage times between charges. Pricing is expected to hover around $1,250.

The ultra-thin iPhone Air The most widely discussed development is the reported introduction of the iPhone Air. Positioned as a replacement for the Plus model, the Air is expected to be Apple’s slimmest handset to date, measuring just 5.5mm thick. That would make it about 0.08 inches thinner than existing iPhones and slimmer than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, which comes in at 5.8mm.

Despite its thin profile, the Air may feature a 6.6-inch screen, slightly larger than the standard iPhone 17. However, the design appears to involve some trade-offs. Leaks indicate the device may ship with only one rear camera lens, compared with two on the outgoing Plus model. Space constraints could also mean the absence of a bottom-firing speaker, leaving the front earpiece as the only audio source.

Battery capacity remains uncertain, with analysts warning of shorter life due to the reduced thickness. To address this, Apple may offer an optional battery case, although this would add bulk to the handset.

Pricing predictions vary. Early reports suggested a $950 launch price, though more recent projections from JPMorgan indicate a slightly lower $899 price tag. Expected colours include black, silver, and light gold.

New accessories and cases Alongside the phones, Apple may introduce new accessories. Three weeks before the event, leaks revealed images of so-called “TechWoven” cases designed for the iPhone 17 Pro models. The cases are said to use a tougher fabric than Apple’s discontinued FineWoven line from 2023. Some variants are reported to come with detachable crossbody straps, pointing to an expansion in Apple’s case design strategy.

Apple Watch: Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 The Apple Watch range is also due for attention. The Ultra 3, the company’s most rugged smartwatch, is expected to see its first major changes in two years. Potential upgrades include faster charging, satellite connectivity, and 5G support, alongside a larger display.

One of the most talked-about features in development could be the blood pressure monitoring, which would warn users of unusually high or low readings. A sleep apnoea detection system has also been reported. However, Gurman has cautioned that both may be delayed until further testing is completed.

The Series 11 is likely to receive more modest improvements, possibly including the same health features if they are ready in time. Meanwhile, the more affordable Apple Watch SE 3 is rumoured to get only a larger display, with talk of a new plastic-bodied variant still unconfirmed.

Prices are expected to remain similar to current models: around $250 for the SE, $400 for the Series 11, and $800 for the Ultra 3.

AirPods Pro 3 Finally, Apple’s event may see the debut of AirPods Pro 3, the first update to the line since 2022. Reports suggest a more compact design with smaller earbuds, a slimmer case, and touch-sensitive controls replacing physical buttons. The pairing button may be removed entirely, with users tapping the case itself instead.