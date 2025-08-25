From iPhone 17 to Galaxy S25 FE: Full list of smartphones launching in September 2025

The month of August is not yet over, and we have seen many popular devices already making their debut, including the Pixel 10 series, Vivo V60, Oppo K13 Turbo lineup, and Infinix's GT 30. September, however, is expected to be even more packed with new smartphone launches, starting with the iPhone 17 series debut early in the month, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE lineup, and other devices. Let's take a look at all the devices that are expected to debut in September.

Top phone launches in September: 1) iPhone 17 series: Apple hasn't yet confirmed a launch date for the iPhone 17 series, but the company is known to launch its devices in the second week of September, and this year should be no different. The iPhone 17 series should include four new devices: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

After years of incremental changes, Apple is finally expected to provide a major rejig to the design of iPhone 17 Pro models, with the two devices expected to come with a horizontal camera layout. The phones could also ditch the Titanium-only design in favor of a half-aluminum, half-glass finish.

The iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus model in the lineup and could be the thinnest and lightest iPhone made to date.

As for the iPhone 17, it is expected to be largely similar to the iPhone 16 from last year, with a new processor, an upgraded 24MP selfie shooter, and a ProMotion 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display.

2) Galaxy S25 FE: Samsung usually launches its Fan Edition smartphones in mid-September, and this should also be the case for the Galaxy S25 FE. The phone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor and sport a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The S25 FE is also expected to come with a slightly bigger battery, with a 4,900mAh setup compared to the 4,700mAh battery on the last-generation device.

3) Lava Agni 4: There has been a buzz about Lava's next-generation Agni device for a few weeks now. A few weeks back, leaks of the design of the Agni 4 went online, which showed that the company is getting rid of the secondary display on the Agni series and opting for a horizontal, bar-like camera layout.

Leaks suggest that the phone could continue to feature the same AMOLED display from last year with an upgraded MediaTek 8350 processor and a larger 7,000mAh battery.