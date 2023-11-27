With the rise of smartphone gaming in India, many companies have started offering a range of devices that cater to gaming enthusiasts. Meanwhile, many others, while offering high-end specifications suitable for gaming, do not market their phones specifically to gamers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a list of top gaming phones under ₹40,000:

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G boasts of a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen having a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1, DCI-P3 color gamut, and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colors. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The handset comes with a premium leather design and is offered in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone is offered in two RAM models - 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes with virtual RAM expansion feature for up to 8GB RAM. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is equipped with 120watt fast charging feature and can boost from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes.

OnePlus 11R 5G: OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone was announced in February this year. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels, offering 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

Nothing Phone (2): The Nothing Phone (2) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant. In terms of camera, the Phone (2) comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an aperture of f/1.88 and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

Vivo V29 Pro: The V29 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 and the same 4600mAh battery, which supports up to 80W of fast charging and is available in two variants - 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SOC paired with the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.