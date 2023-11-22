It has become increasingly difficult for consumers to choose the right smartphone in the sub-30k smartphone market, with new launches increasing competition in an already crowded market. Smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi Realme, Oppo, IQOO and others have been busy launching new phones to compete and gain dominance in the sub-30k price segment.

Here's a list of top 5 smartphones you can buy under ₹ 40,000:

1) Motorola Edge 40:

The Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED panel offering Full-HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate. While the models with vegan finish measure 7.58mm in thickness, the variant with the PMMA finish measures 7.49mm. The phone’s display comes with support for HDR10+, Amazon HDR playback, and Netflix HDR playback.

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x.

The Edge 40 with the tag of 'world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68' is an ideal choice for users who want a sleek phone with a user experience similar to stock Android.

2) Samsung M34:

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,408 pixels), and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For camera duties, there is a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera that incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots. The camera module also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a wide 120-degree field of view, along with a third sensor.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

This device is powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which falls within the mid-range category. It offers a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a cooling system similar to that of the Nord 3. When it comes to the camera setup, both the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 feature an identical configuration, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

4) iQOO Neo 7:

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G boasts of a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen having a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1, DCI-P3 color gamut, and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colors. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The handset comes with a leather premium design and is offered in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone is offered in two RAM models - 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity.

5) Nothing Phone (1):

Priced at ₹29,999 for the 128GB version, Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a protection of HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.