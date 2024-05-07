From New-gen iPad Pro to Pencil Pro: Everything Apple announced at Let Loose Event 2024
Apple unveils new iPads with M4 chip, revamped iPad Air with 2 size options and upgraded internals. iPad Pro features thinner design, OLED display, M4 chip, and improved cameras. Apple Pencil Pro introduced with advanced sensors and gesture-based functionality.
Apple has unveiled two new iPads during its first hardware launch event of 2024. The announcement includes an upgraded iPad Pro featuring the all-new M4 chip, as well as a revamped iPad Air that now comes in two sizes and has a front-facing camera located on the landscape edge.