Apple has unveiled two new iPads during its first hardware launch event of 2024. The announcement includes an upgraded iPad Pro featuring the all-new M4 chip, as well as a revamped iPad Air that now comes in two sizes and has a front-facing camera located on the landscape edge.

iPad Air 2024

The updated iPad Air now offers two size options—11 inches and a new 13-inch model. The front-facing camera has been relocated to the landscape edge, reinforcing its resemblance to a laptop screen. Internally, the iPad Air has been upgraded to the M2 chip, replacing the previous M1, promising a significant boost in performance. Additionally, the base storage has increased from 64GB to 128GB, providing more space for apps, photos, and music.

The 11-inch iPad Air has a starting price of $599, while the 13-inch version begins at $799. In India, the 11-inch Wi-Fi-only model starts at Rs. 59,900, while the 11-inch model with Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity is priced from Rs. 74,900.Both versions of the iPad Air will be available starting next week.

iPad Pro 2024 and Magic Keyboard

The new iPad Pro has received a major overhaul, featuring a thinner design, a new OLED display, and Apple's latest M4 chip. The 11-inch model is now just 5.3mm thick, while the 13-inch version is even slimmer at 5.1mm. The introduction of Tandem OLED technology to the iPad Pro has led Apple to coin the term "Liquid Ultra Retina," claiming it to be the most advanced display in the world.

The inclusion of the M4 chip positions the iPad Pro as a potentially more powerful device than some of Apple's own MacBooks, like the MacBook Air. Along with improved performance, the iPad Pro's rear camera now includes an Adaptive Flash feature, ideal for document scanning. The front-facing camera has been updated to a 12MP lens, supporting Face ID.

Apple also introduced a redesigned Magic Keyboard, thinner and more functional than its predecessor. The keyboard's design is strikingly similar to a traditional MacBook keyboard, reinforcing the iPad Pro's transformation into a 2-in-1 laptop.

In India, the iPad Pro starts at Rs. 99,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model, while the 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular version costs Rs. 1,49,900. In the United States, prices begin at $999, with pre-orders now open. The new Magic Keyboard costs Rs. 29,900 for the 11-inch version and Rs. 33,900 for the 13-inch version.

Apple Pencil Pro

Apple also announced the Apple Pencil Pro, a new stylus with advanced sensors that offer greater accuracy and new gesture-based functionality. A unique feature allows users to squeeze the tip near the display to bring up a radial menu, offering quick access to brush tips in apps like Photoshop. The Apple Pencil Pro is available for $129 in the US, with pre-orders starting today.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!