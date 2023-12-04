Smartphone manufacturers are launching new devices almost every month to woo customers and cement their place as market leaders in the sub-40,000 price segment. Companies like OnePlus, Nothing, iQOO and Vivo have come up with some great value-for-money smartphones in this price range, which are featured in the list below.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro:

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G boasts of a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen having a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1, DCI-P3 color gamut, and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colors. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The handset comes with a premium leather design and is offered in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone is offered in two RAM models - 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes with virtual RAM expansion feature for up to 8GB RAM. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is equipped with 120 watt fast charging feature and can boost from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes.

OnePlus 11R:

OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone was announced in February this year. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels, offering 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant. In terms of camera, the Phone (2) comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an aperture of f/1.88 and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch.

Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

Vivo V29 Pro:

Priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/256 GB storage variant, the Vivo V29 Pro features a 6.78 inch Full HD+ 3D Curved AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 Pixels and runs on the company's custom skin - Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The smartphone is powered by the Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Processor along with the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, making it a good option for gaming enthusiasts.

Coming to the main highlight of the phone, the Vivo V29 Pro comes with a triple camera setup to the back with Aura light that can help enhance the quality of your pictures, especially at night. The rear cameras comprise of a 50 MP main sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilization, a 12 MP portrait camera and a 8 MP wide-angle sensor. To the front, there is a 50 MP camera that can adequately handle all the selfie and video call requirements.

Google Pixel 7a:

The Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a departure from previous Pixel A-series models that typically featured a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 and supports HDR content, and the smartphone comes with support for the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Pixel 7a is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which is also found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC and various global positioning systems. It has a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) port on the bottom.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.