Smartphone manufacturers are launching new devices almost every month to woo customers and cement their place as market leaders in the sub-40,000 price segment. Companies like OnePlus, Nothing, iQOO and Vivo have come up with some great value-for-money smartphones in this price range, which are featured in the list below. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G boasts of a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen having a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1, DCI-P3 color gamut, and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colors. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The handset comes with a premium leather design and is offered in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone is offered in two RAM models - 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes with virtual RAM expansion feature for up to 8GB RAM. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is equipped with 120 watt fast charging feature and can boost from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes.

OnePlus 11R: OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone was announced in February this year. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels, offering 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

Nothing Phone (2) The Nothing Phone (2) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant. In terms of camera, the Phone (2) comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an aperture of f/1.88 and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch.

Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V29 Pro: Priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/256 GB storage variant, the Vivo V29 Pro features a 6.78 inch Full HD+ 3D Curved AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 Pixels and runs on the company's custom skin - Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The smartphone is powered by the Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Processor along with the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, making it a good option for gaming enthusiasts.

Coming to the main highlight of the phone, the Vivo V29 Pro comes with a triple camera setup to the back with Aura light that can help enhance the quality of your pictures, especially at night. The rear cameras comprise of a 50 MP main sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilization, a 12 MP portrait camera and a 8 MP wide-angle sensor. To the front, there is a 50 MP camera that can adequately handle all the selfie and video call requirements.

Google Pixel 7a: The Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a departure from previous Pixel A-series models that typically featured a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 and supports HDR content, and the smartphone comes with support for the in-display fingerprint sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pixel 7a is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which is also found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC and various global positioning systems. It has a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) port on the bottom.

