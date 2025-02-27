The tech world is buzzing with excitement as March 2025 brings a wave of smartphone launches. With Mobile Congress Week just around the corner, major smartphone brands have already unveiled their highly anticipated releases. Companies like Nothing and Poco have confirmed their launch plans, making it an exciting time for smartphone enthusiasts. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, it is worth waiting until next month. We have updated the list of confirmed and expected launches to help you stay informed.

Samsung Galaxy A-Series Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch three new A-Series smartphones—Galaxy A56, A36, and A26—in March 2025, with promotional taglines “Looks that Slay” and “More Awesome” is on the way. These devices are expected to debut with One UI 7.0 and receive six OS updates. The Galaxy A56 could feature an aluminum frame and IP67 rating, and will likely offer a 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro camera setup, along with a 12MP front shooter. It might also pack a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The Galaxy A36 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or 7s Gen 2 processor, a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 50MP+8MP+5MP rear camera setup, supported by a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A26 will likely run on the Exynos 1280 chipset, sport a notch display, and have a slim profile.

Nothing Phone (3a) series The Nothing Phone (3a) series is set to launch on 4 March, likely featuring the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. Leaked renders reveal black-and-white variants with a transparent back and Glyph lighting. Both models could share a similar design but differ in camera placement. The standard Phone (3a) is expected to feature a pill-shaped module with a triple-camera setup, while the Pro variant could feature a circular module with an asymmetrical arrangement, including a periscope telephoto lens.

Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Phone (3a) may offer 8GB or 12GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, while the Pro model is likely to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. They are expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.77-inch 120Hz display, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4. The Pro version’s enhanced camera setup differentiates it from the standard model.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in China, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The device features a 6.73-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak HDR brightness. Priced at 6,499 yuan (approx. ₹78,024), it will be available in China, with a global launch on March 2 at MWC 2024, expected to be launched in India on the same date.

The quad-camera setup, developed in collaboration with Leica, includes a new 200MP periscope lens with 4.3x zoom for enhanced low-light photography. The primary camera features a 50MP sensor with an f/1.63 aperture. This device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging but lacks Qi2 support. It retains IP68 certification and introduces an optional Photography Kit with camera-like controls. While global pricing and availability remain unknown, more details will be revealed at MWC 2024.

Vivo T4x Vivo is set to expand its T4 Series with the Vivo T4x, expected to launch in March. Likely to feature a Dimensity 7300 chipset with an AnTuTu score above 728,000, the device could offer a 50MP AI camera and innovative AI tools. The phone might include a Dynamic Light for customisable notifications and comes in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. With a 6500mAh battery and 44W fast charging, it is expected to be priced under ₹15,000 in India.