The sub-50k price segment has gained prominence in recent days, with many smartphone manufacturers vying for dominance in this segment. From Google to Samsung and OnePlus, many companies have some of their premium smartphones in this price range.

1) Nothing Phone (2):

The Nothing Phone (2) boasts impressive camera capabilities, featuring a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. This primary sensor offers support for both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Additionally, it comes packed with various features such as Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode, enhancing the photography experience.

Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

2) OnePlus 11R:

OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels, offering 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

3) Samsung Galaxy S22 5G:

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. The display has 1300 nits of peak brightness and has 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 features a triple camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. The device is backed by a 3700mAh battery. It comes with 15W wireless charging support as well.

4) Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G:

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED 3D curved display with 1,080X 2,412 pixels, 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and HDR10+ support. The handset offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

There is a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 lens, a 32MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP wide-angle camera. Selfie camera remains the same as the Reno 10 Pro+.

5) Google Pixel 7a :

Google Pixel 7a comes with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display that incorporates a 90Hz refresh rate, a departure from previous Pixel A-series models that typically featured a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is safeguarded by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 and supports HDR content. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

This smartphone from Google Pixel 7a features the latest Tensor G2 SoC, the same chip found in the premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. This processor is accompanied by the Titan M2 security co-processor and is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and various global positioning systems. It includes a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) port at the bottom.

