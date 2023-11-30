December 2023 holds promise with the anticipated release of feature-packed smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, realme, and others. If you are considering a smartphone upgrade, it might be worthwhile to wait for the launch of these devices and explore them for potential better deals. Check out the list of upcoming smartphones expected to debut in December.

Redmi 13C

Budget smartphone maker Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi 13C 5G smartphone in India with a focus on the ₹10,000 smartphone segment. The Redmi 13C 5G will be a successor to the already popular Redmi 12C, which was launched in March this year.

The Redmi 13C made its debut in Nigeria earlier this year and is all set to be launched in India on December 6, Redmi confirmed in a social media post. Redmi's post notes that the Redmi 13C will be a 5G phone, making it the first phone in the company's 'C' series of smartphones to come with support for 5G.

Meanwhile, according to the Amazon listing of the Redmi 13C 5G, the smartphone will have a 50 MP primary camera and will be offered in two colours: Stardust Black and Star Shine Green.

OnePlus 12 5G

OnePlus is set to reveal the OnePlus 12 in China on December 5, with the global launch date yet to be officially disclosed. The Chinese brand has initiated the international promotion of the OnePlus 12, hinting at a potential global launch date of January 24. While awaiting official confirmation on the international launch date, tipster Max Jambor has mentioned that the OnePlus 12 series will be globally unveiled on January 23rd in India.

Realme GT5 Pro

As per HT, the upcoming phone is scheduled to make its debut in China on December 7. Fueled by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, this device is likely to have advanced features such as wireless charging and an impressive 1TB storage capacity, setting it apart from its counterparts. The launch date for India is yet to be disclosed, leaving enthusiasts eager for more details. Anticipation is high for the phone's release in India next year, with an estimated price range of Rs. 50,000 to 60,000.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Series

The imminent launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro series in India is generating significant buzz, with expectations set for a launch in December or January. These smartphones, already introduced in China, are likely to enter the Indian market with a pricing strategy that appears to fall within the affordable range of Rs. 30,000, reported HT Tamil. Stay tuned for the official announcement as enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G in the coming months.

