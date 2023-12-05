Smartphone companies continue to launch new models every month to fend off competition and make a name for themselves in the highly competitive under ₹25,000 smartphone market. We have prepared a comprehensive list of smartphones that you can buy under ₹25,000 in December 2023.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

The Nord CE 3 is a slightly less advanced variant of the Nord 3 and comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

This device is powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which falls within the mid-range category. It offers a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a cooling system similar to that of the Nord 3. When it comes to the camera setup, both the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 feature an identical configuration, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 boasts a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device is equipped with a 16MP front camera.

Speaking of battery backup, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. When it comes to connectivity, it is compatible with dual 5G nano SIM and 12 5G bands.

iQOO Z7 Pro:

iQOO Z7 Pro sports a sizable 6.74-inch display with full HD resolution, the iQOO Z7 Pro houses a robust MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. This processing unit is complemented by a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The smartphone will come pre-installed with the Android 13 operating system.

For optics, it features a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) functionality and a ring-shaped LED flash. Alongside it, there is a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, the device boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, neatly situated within a single punch-hole cutout.

Regarding connectivity, the iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. The 5G smartphone houses a 4,600mAh battery and boasts rapid 66W charging capabilities.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo:

Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes with a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with the Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Edge 40 Neo runs on the Octa-core MediaTek MT6879 Dimensity 7030 SoC based on a 6 nanometers process, paired with a Mali-G610 MC3 GPU for graphic-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Motorola mid-ranger features a dual camera setup to the back with a 50 MP main sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and a secondary 13 MP ultrawide lens. The front of the phone houses a 32 MP camera which can adequately handle all the selfie and video call related requirements.

Realme 11 Pro 5G:

Realme 11 Pro is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processors built on a 6nm manufacturing process and is paired with a Mali-G68 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. This setup consists of a primary sensor with a resolution of 100 megapixels, which incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS) for enhanced image stability. Alongside the primary sensor, there is a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. At the front of the device, there is a centrally positioned punch-hole slot housing a 16-megapixel camera sensor for capturing selfies and video calls.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G:

Under the hood, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Powering the Vivo T2 Pro 5G is a 4,600mAh battery, supported by Vivo's 66W fast charging technology. Users can go from a drained battery to 50 percent charge in just 22 minutes, claims the company. Moreover, Vivo highlights that this battery can also provide up to 56.85 hours of music playback on a single charge.

