From OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G to Motorola Edge 40 Neo; top 5 smartphones you can buy under ₹25,000 in December 2023
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, iQOO Z7 Pro and Realme 11 Pro 5G are some of the top phones you can buy under ₹25,000 in December 2023.
Smartphone companies continue to launch new models every month to fend off competition and make a name for themselves in the highly competitive under ₹25,000 smartphone market. We have prepared a comprehensive list of smartphones that you can buy under ₹25,000 in December 2023.