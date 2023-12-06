Top smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus are constantly trying to carve a niche for themselves in the under ₹20,000 smartphone segment by launching new smartphones on a regular basis. We take a look at the top 5 smartphones under ₹20,000, featuring the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQOO Z7s 5G and more.

Checkout the list of top phones under ₹20,000:

1) OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. It includes a 200% ultra-volume mode. For optics, the device has a triple rear camera setup.

The camera system comprises a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera.

2) iQOO Z7s 5G:

Sporting a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes pre-installed with Funtouch OS 13, which is based on the Android 13 operating system.

In terms of the camera setup, the iQoo Z7s 5G features a dual rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and an Adreno 619L GPU. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

3) Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G:

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1080x2400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz with 240Hz touch sampling rate. The OLED panel provides a 5000000:1 contrast ratio and 16,000-level dimming. Additionally, the panel also has a 10-bit colour depth and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfie and video calls, the handset comes with a 16MP camera sensor.

4) Samsung Galaxy M34:

The Galaxy M34 comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,408 pixels), and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For camera duties, there is a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera that incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots. The camera module also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a wide 120-degree field of view, along with a third sensor.

5) Motorola G84:

The Moto G84 5G boasts a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It offers a smooth viewing experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, it runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

This smartphone comes pre-installed with Android 13 and offers a commitment from Motorola for one year of Android updates, along with a three-year promise of security patches.

In the camera department, the rear setup consists of a dual-camera system featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging at 33W via a wired connection.

