Apple’s Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max is turning pink — here’s what could be causing the strange colour shift

Apple’s striking Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, launched as this year’s standout “Hero” colour, are reportedly developing an unexpected pinkish tint. Social media platforms such as X and Reddit have been flooded with images showing affected devices, sparking concern among early adopters.

The science behind the pink hue The iPhone 17 Pro series uses an anodised aluminium finish, a departure from the titanium build of previous Pro models. While anodising allows Apple to achieve vivid, eye-catching hues like Cosmic Orange, it also makes the metal more porous. This means dyes penetrate the surface during production but remain vulnerable to external chemical reactions over time.

According to a Tom’s Guide report referencing a 2013 blog post by Mark Jazefowicz, Vice President of Technical Services at PF Finishing, anodised aluminium can react adversely to substances containing hydrogen peroxide. The chemical, commonly found in cosmetics, disinfectants and cleaning products and it can cause “fading or significant discolouration” after just a few exposures.

This could explain why some iPhone 17 Pro units are shifting from vibrant orange to a pinkish shade.

Cleaning habits Apple’s own support page cautions users against cleaning their devices with any products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Instead, the company recommends 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipes or 75 per cent ethyl alcohol wipes to safely clean non-porous surfaces such as displays or frames.

The advisory further warns against allowing moisture to enter openings or submerging the device in any cleaning solution, guidelines that could now be more important than ever for owners of the orange iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple yet to respond officially As of now, Apple has not issued a formal statement regarding the reported pink discolouration issue. Until it does, experts suggest users avoid harsh cleaning agents and limit exposure to cosmetic products or household chemicals that could compromise the anodised finish.

For many, the Cosmic Orange model remains a bold design choice but one that might now require extra care to maintain its original glow.

Just weeks after launching the iPhone 17 series, Apple also faced criticism from users and tech commentators over reports that the iPhone 17 Pro models scratched more easily than expected. The controversy, which gained attention online, was dubbed “Scratchgate” by many.

