From Pixel 7 to Samsung Galaxy S23 FE; top 5 phones you can buy under ₹50,000 in December 2023
Google Pixel 7, OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Nothing Phone (2) are some of the top phones you can buy under ₹50,000 in India in December 2023
The sub-50k price segment is a highly competitive one among smartphone manufacturers in India, with companies offering a range of features to attract new customers, including top-of-the-line processors and superior camera performance. From the Pixel 7 to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, this list comprehensively covers the top smartphones you can buy in the sub-50,000 price segment in December 2023.