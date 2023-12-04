The sub-50k price segment is a highly competitive one among smartphone manufacturers in India, with companies offering a range of features to attract new customers, including top-of-the-line processors and superior camera performance. From the Pixel 7 to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, this list comprehensively covers the top smartphones you can buy in the sub-50,000 price segment in December 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nothing Phone (2): Operating on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nothing Phone (2) showcases a 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display, offering an adaptive refresh rate spanning from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is propelled by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, accompanied by an Adreno 730 GPU and a RAM configuration of up to 12GB.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone (2) is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, featuring a 50 MP primary camera incorporating a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, complemented by both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Additionally, there is a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front side, the device boasts a 32 MP camera dedicated to capturing selfies.

Samsung S23 FE 5G: While the S23 FE 5G is priced at ₹59,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the discounts offered using HDFC bank cards can help customers bring the price down to just under ₹50,000.

The S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch4 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Vision Booster technology, which can automatically detect lighting conditions and keep the phone bright.

Regarding the camera, the S23 FE features a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and comes with Advanced Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to help users capture steady shots. In addition to the primary sensor, the S23 FE comes with a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 123˚ FOV and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the S23 FE has a 10MP f/2.4 lens with 80˚ FOV.

The S23 features a glass sandwich design protected on both sides by Gorilla Glass 5 and is made from recycled materials, keeping the weight of the phone down to 209g.

Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 is equipped with a 6.32-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor.

The handset runs Android 13 out of the box. For optics, the handset boasts of a dual rear camera setup that offers a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.

There is a 10.8MP camera at the front front to capture selfies. Google Pixel 7 is backed by a 4,270mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Google’s Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled. Google Pixel 7 packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB Type-C.

Apple iPhone 12: The iPhone 12 is equipped with 64 GB of internal storage and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera configuration includes a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP front camera. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, this premium smartphone boasts durability with Ceramic Shield technology and IP68 water resistance.

Furthermore, the phone is eligible for the latest iOS 17 software, ensuring you have access to the most up-to-date features. If these features and offers align with your budget and requirements, there is no need to hesitate.

OnePlus 11R 5G: OnePlus 11R 5G was announced in February this year. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels, offering 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, the device boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are some of the connectivity features available on OnePlus 11R 5G.

