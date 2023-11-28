From Pixel 7a to Vivo V29 Pro: Checkout the best camera smartphones you can buy under ₹40,000 in November 2023
The Google Pixel 7a and OnePlus 11R 5G are among the best camera phones under ₹40,000. The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED display and Google's Tensor G2 chipset. The OnePlus 11R 5G has a 6.7-inch OLED display and a 50MP primary camera.
In the age of social media, the camera has become perhaps one of the most important features of a smartphone, enabling everything from short-form content to satisfying some photography enthusiasts who can't yet afford a DSLR. Smartphone manufacturers have recognised this need and have greatly improved their camera performance in recent years.