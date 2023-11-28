In the age of social media, the camera has become perhaps one of the most important features of a smartphone, enabling everything from short-form content to satisfying some photography enthusiasts who can't yet afford a DSLR. Smartphone manufacturers have recognised this need and have greatly improved their camera performance in recent years.

Here's a list of best camera phones under ₹40,000

1) Pixel 7a:

The Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a departure from previous Pixel A-series models that typically featured a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 and supports HDR content, and the smartphone comes with support for the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Pixel 7a is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which is also found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC and various global positioning systems. It has a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) port on the bottom.

2) OnePlus 11R 5G:

OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone was announced in February this year. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, a peak brightness of 1450 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus 11R 5G has curved edges and a punch hole notch design on the front.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter in the box. The device is said to charge from 1-100% in 25 minutes. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the back. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-widefield camera with a 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera. 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are some of the connectivity features available on the OnePlus 11R 5G. The smartphone is 8.7 mm thick and weighs 204 grams.

3) Vivo V29 Pro:

The V29 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 and the same 4600mAh battery, which supports up to 80W of fast charging and is available in two variants - 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SOC paired with the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

In terms of optics, the V29 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP portrait camera and an 8MP wide-angle camera. There is also a 50MP front-facing camera, which is more than capable of handling all your selfie and video calling needs.

4) Nothing Phone (2):

The Nothing Phone (2) boasts impressive camera capabilities, featuring a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. This primary sensor offers support for both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Additionally, it comes packed with various features such as Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode, enhancing the photography experience.

Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

