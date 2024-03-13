With new devices being launched every day and brands using buzzwords to lure customers, it can be difficult to make a choice for your latest smartphones. But fear not, we've got you covered with a comprehensive list of the best 5G smartphones that you can buy under the price tag of ₹20,000 in March 2024.

Top 5 smartphones to buy under ₹ 20,000 in India:

1) Realme 12 5G:

Realme 12 5G features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400*1800 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with the Mali G57 GPU.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter to tackle all the selfie and video calling requirements.

Realme 12 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can be fast charged via the 45W SUPERVOOC charger provided inside the box. The smartphone is priced at ₹16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option.

2) Redmi Note 13 5G:

Redmi Note 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone gets a major upgrade in terms of cameras compared to the previous generation, the Redmi Note 13 5G now comes with a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the handset. The Redmi Note 13 5G also houses the same 5,000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 33W charger available inside the box.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Xiaomi's mid-range device features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

3) Samsung F15 5G:

The Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate. The budget smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Galaxy F15 5G also comes with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via microSD card.

The Galaxy F15 5G runs on the One UI 6 based on the Android 14 operating system and Samsung is promising 4 years of OS updates with this phone, meaning that the Galaxy F15 5G will receive OS updates until at least Android 18.

The Samsung mid-ranger is priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The budget smartphone is available in three colour variants: Ash Black, Jazzy Green and Groovy Violet.

4) iQOO Z9 5G:

The iQOO Z9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, paired with a Mali-G610 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The latest mid-range smartphone from iQOO comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The iQOO Z9 5G also offers up to 1TB of expandable storage via the MicroSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the iQOO Z9 5G features a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for all the selfie and video call related requirements.

The iQOO Z9 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant

5) Poco X6 Neo:

Poco X6 Neo sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone also features a 2160Hz of instant touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The latest Poco mid-ranger is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and paired with the Mali G57 MC2 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. It also comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Poco X6 Neo's storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Poco X6 Neo is priced at ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹17,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Poco is also offering an instant discount of ₹1,000 on payment through ICICI Bank cards.

The latest Poco X series phone will be available in Astral Black, Horizon Blue and Martian Orange and will be available on Flipkart from March 18.

