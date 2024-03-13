From Poco X6 Neo to Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Checkout the top 5G phones you can buy under ₹20,000
Realme 12 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Samsung F15 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, and Poco X6 Neo are the top 5G smartphones under ₹20,000 in India, offering high-quality features and competitive pricing.
With new devices being launched every day and brands using buzzwords to lure customers, it can be difficult to make a choice for your latest smartphones. But fear not, we've got you covered with a comprehensive list of the best 5G smartphones that you can buy under the price tag of ₹20,000 in March 2024.