From realme 11 5G to Oppo A79 5G: Best smartphones under ₹20,000 this November 2023
Top phones available in the ₹20,000 price range include the Redmi Note 12 5G, realme 11 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Oppo A79 5G, and Lava Agni 2 5G.
While the festive season has concluded, Amazon continues to provide discounts on smartphones. If you did not seize the opportunity earlier, you can still discover a smartphone priced under ₹20,000 that offers a commendable camera, a speedy processor, and a minimum of 8GB of storage. Here are some of the top phones currently available in this price range.