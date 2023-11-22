While the festive season has concluded, Amazon continues to provide discounts on smartphones. If you did not seize the opportunity earlier, you can still discover a smartphone priced under ₹20,000 that offers a commendable camera, a speedy processor, and a minimum of 8GB of storage. Here are some of the top phones currently available in this price range.

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G is currently priced at ₹18,999. Interested customers can further avail a flat ₹2000 instant discount on SBI credit card transaction.It features a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2400. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the device delivers smooth performance. The front camera boasts 13MP, while the rear camera setup comprises a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP lens, and a 2MP lens.

This smartphone from Redmi offers 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and storage capacities of 128GB or 256GB and houses a 5000mAh battery. Running on the Android 12 operating system, the Redmi Note 12 5G provides a user-friendly interface with the latest features and improvements.

realme 11 5G

The realme 11 5G is currently up for grabs at ₹18,599.The device boasts powerful performance with an 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM (expandable up to 2TB), and a Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset. Its camera system includes a 108MP + 2MP rear setup and a 16MP front camera. The 5000mAh battery supports a rapid 67W SUPERVOOC charge, providing 0-50 percent in just 17 minutes. The 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with dynamic refresh and a side fingerprint scanner enhances user experience.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is currently retailing at ₹19,999. This smartphone features a camera setup, including a 108 MP main camera and various shooting modes. Its 6.72-inch display boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Snapdragon 695 5G processor ensures smooth performance. Running on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1, it packs a 5000 mAh battery with rapid 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

Oppo A79 5G

The Oppo A79 5G is available at a price tag of ₹19,999. This smartphone houses a 5000 mAh battery with AI power saving, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC charging. Its 50MP AI rear camera and 8MP front camera facilitate high-resolution filming. With 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 1TB), and dual 5G SIM slots, it offers ample memory and connectivity. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ 90Hz Waterdrop display.

Lava Agni 2 5G

The Lava Agni 2 5G is priced at ₹19,999. The device features a 6.78-inch 120Hz FHD+ curved Amoled display with Widevine L1 DRM protection for high-resolution. It is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and supports superfast 66W charging. The camera setup includes a 50MP quad-camera system and a 16MP selfie camera. Running on a clean Android 13 OS, it boasts a 3D curved glass back, in-display fingerprint unlock, and supports 13 5G bands.

