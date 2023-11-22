While the festive season has concluded, Amazon continues to provide discounts on smartphones. If you did not seize the opportunity earlier, you can still discover a smartphone priced under ₹20,000 that offers a commendable camera, a speedy processor, and a minimum of 8GB of storage. Here are some of the top phones currently available in this price range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi Note 12 5G The Redmi Note 12 5G is currently priced at ₹18,999. Interested customers can further avail a flat ₹2000 instant discount on SBI credit card transaction.It features a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2400. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the device delivers smooth performance. The front camera boasts 13MP, while the rear camera setup comprises a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP lens, and a 2MP lens.

This smartphone from Redmi offers 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and storage capacities of 128GB or 256GB and houses a 5000mAh battery. Running on the Android 12 operating system, the Redmi Note 12 5G provides a user-friendly interface with the latest features and improvements.

realme 11 5G The realme 11 5G is currently up for grabs at ₹18,599.The device boasts powerful performance with an 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM (expandable up to 2TB), and a Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset. Its camera system includes a 108MP + 2MP rear setup and a 16MP front camera. The 5000mAh battery supports a rapid 67W SUPERVOOC charge, providing 0-50 percent in just 17 minutes. The 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with dynamic refresh and a side fingerprint scanner enhances user experience.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is currently retailing at ₹19,999. This smartphone features a camera setup, including a 108 MP main camera and various shooting modes. Its 6.72-inch display boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Snapdragon 695 5G processor ensures smooth performance. Running on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1, it packs a 5000 mAh battery with rapid 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

Oppo A79 5G The Oppo A79 5G is available at a price tag of ₹19,999. This smartphone houses a 5000 mAh battery with AI power saving, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC charging. Its 50MP AI rear camera and 8MP front camera facilitate high-resolution filming. With 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 1TB), and dual 5G SIM slots, it offers ample memory and connectivity. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ 90Hz Waterdrop display.

Lava Agni 2 5G The Lava Agni 2 5G is priced at ₹19,999. The device features a 6.78-inch 120Hz FHD+ curved Amoled display with Widevine L1 DRM protection for high-resolution. It is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and supports superfast 66W charging. The camera setup includes a 50MP quad-camera system and a 16MP selfie camera. Running on a clean Android 13 OS, it boasts a 3D curved glass back, in-display fingerprint unlock, and supports 13 5G bands.

