Are you in the market for a new smartphone? If so, you have landed in the right spot. In this article, we will assist you in making an informed decision about your next smartphone purchase. The initial months of 2024 have seen the unveiling of several captivating smartphones from brands like realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Interestingly, devices priced under Rs. 20,000 now offer impressive features without compromising on quality. This price segment boasts a variety of intriguing options, including phones equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors, powerful processors, and advanced camera setups.

Here are some of the best smartphones under ₹20,000:

realme P1

The Realme P1 5G costs ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant and ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will also be available in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red colourways.

Speaking of specifications, the Realme P1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. It runs on RealmeUI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Realme has also promised this device 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

On the processor front, the Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-related tasks. This smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the storage on these devices can be expanded up to 1TB via the MicroSD card.

The smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary and 2MP secondary sensors. It also has a 16MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Moto G54 5G

The Moto G54 5G was launched in India at ₹18,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, the two variants are now available at ₹13,999 for the 8GB RAM variant and Rs15,999 for the 12GB RAM variant.

Moto G54 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD Display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G54 comes with dual camera sensors, including a 50 MP primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera. Meanwhile, there is also a 16 MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls. The camera app also comes with all the necessary picture modes, including ultra-res video, dual capture, spot colour, night vision, macro vision, portrait mode and more. The smartphone has 3 colour options: Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green.

The mid-range smartphone houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery on board which can be fast charged via a 33W charger. Moto G54 5G also comes with all the necessary sensors including a fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub,e -compass and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was launched last year at a price of ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage base variant while the 256GB storage variant was unveiled at ₹21,999. However, after the latest price cut, the 128GB version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is now available at a price of ₹17,999 while the 256GB storage variant starts from ₹19,999.

The smartphone is available in 2 colour options: Chromatic Gray and peppy Pastel Lime. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. It includes a 200% ultra-volume mode. In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a triple camera setup to the back with a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The budget smartphone also houses a 16MP shooter to the front to handle all the selfie and video call-relat requirements.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and it includes both a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

iQOO Z9 5G

This smartphone costs ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The iQOO Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It has an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes and suitable for light water exposure.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and Mali-G610 GPU, it ensures smooth performance for graphics-intensive tasks. With up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD, storage limitations are minimal. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with a 2MP depth sensor at the rear, and a 16MP front camera.

Redmi Note 13

This smartphone costs ₹16,999 and has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone's cameras have been upgraded significantly compared to the previous generation. The Redmi Note 13 5G has a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset's front has a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

While the Redmi Note 13 5G also houses the same 5,000 mAh battery, it has a 33W charger inside the box.

