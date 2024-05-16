From Realme P1 5G to OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: Best mobiles under ₹20,000 this May 2024
Smartphones under ₹20,000 like Realme P1, Moto G54 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, and iQOO Z9 5G offer attractive features such as high refresh rate displays, powerful processors, and impressive camera setups for budget-conscious buyers.
Are you in the market for a new smartphone? If so, you have landed in the right spot. In this article, we will assist you in making an informed decision about your next smartphone purchase. The initial months of 2024 have seen the unveiling of several captivating smartphones from brands like realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Interestingly, devices priced under Rs. 20,000 now offer impressive features without compromising on quality. This price segment boasts a variety of intriguing options, including phones equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors, powerful processors, and advanced camera setups.