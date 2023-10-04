From S23 FE to Galaxy Tab S9 FE; Here's a look at all the launches from Samsung's latest event
Samsung's latest fan edition devices featuring the Galaxy S9 FE and S9 FE +, Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy S23 FE have been unveiled at event by the company on Wednesday.
Samsung unveiled the new ‘fan edition’ devices including the much-awaited S21 FE, the Galaxy S9 FE and S9 FE + tablet along with the Galaxy Buds FE at an event on Wednesday. Samsung had launched the last Fan Edition smartphone - S21 FE in early 2022 and had later skipped the launch of S22 FE later that year.