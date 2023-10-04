Samsung unveiled the new ‘fan edition’ devices including the much-awaited S21 FE, the Galaxy S9 FE and S9 FE + tablet along with the Galaxy Buds FE at an event on Wednesday. Samsung had launched the last Fan Edition smartphone - S21 FE in early 2022 and had later skipped the launch of S22 FE later that year.

Here's a look at all the product launches at Samsung's latest event:

1) Samsung S23 FE:

The Samsung S23 FE is powered by last year's flagship processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that has been previously seen in the likes of phones like Pixel 7a and Nothin Phone (2). Samsung's latest mid-range smartphone comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 50 MP primary sensor, 12 MP Ultra-Wide lens and 8 MP Telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom.

Samsung S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120 Hz adaptive brightness along with support for IP 68 water and dust resistance.

2) Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+:

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are both powered by the same Octa-Core Exynos 1380 chipset and feature an IPS LCD panel instead of the OLED panels on their higher end counterparts.

The Tab S9 FE sports a 10.9-inch LCD display with upto 90 Hz refresh rate and an 8,000 mAh battery which supports 45 W fast charging but Samsung does not the ship the FE series with an adapter inside the box and will instead be sold separately.

Moreover, the S9 FE+ comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display with the same 90 Hz refresh rate and is claimed to deliver a long-lasting battery life of upto 20 hours with the 10,090mAh battery.

3) Galaxy Buds FE:

Priced at $99, the new Galaxy Buds FE comes with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound allowing listeners to get an enriched sound experience.

The Buds 9 FE offers a battery life of 6 hours on the buds and 21 hours on the case with ANC turned on and 8.5 hours on the buds and 30 hours on the case without ANC. The new earbuds also come with three microphones and Samung says it is using an AI-powered Deep Neutral Network (DNN), separates your voice from background and deliver a clearer calling experience.

