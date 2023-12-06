Cameras have become an increasingly important part of a smartphone, prompting manufacturers to compete with each other for the best camera specs that can be loaded on their devices. We take a comprehensive look at the best camera smartphones you can buy under ₹30,000 in December 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy F54: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is equipped with an 108MP no-shake camera on the back and is powered by a 6,000mAh battery. The handset packs 8GB RAM with 256 GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 5nm processor and runs on the latest One UI 5.1. To perform camera duties, Galaxy F54 5G has a 108 MP (OIS) No Shake primary camera paired with 8 MP ultra-wide lens and 2 MP macro lens.

Samsung S20 FE 5G: Samsung S20 FE 5G is now available at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 27,128, compared to its original retail price of Rs. 55,999. This Samsung Fan Edition smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 6a: The Google Pixel 6a boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 429 ppi. The smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor chipset, which is based on a 5-nanometre process and houses a Mali-G78 MP20 GPU for graphics-related tasks.

The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box, but can be updated to Android 14 via a software upgrade. In terms of cameras, the Pixel 6a comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12.2MP main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12MP ultra-widefield sensor. There is also an 8MP front-facing shooter to meet all your selfie and video calling needs.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is a slightly less advanced variant of the Nord 3 and comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

This device is powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which falls within the mid-range category. It offers a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a cooling system similar to that of the Nord 3. When it comes to the camera setup, both the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 feature an identical configuration, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 boasts a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device is equipped with a 16MP front camera.

Speaking of battery backup, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. When it comes to connectivity, it is compatible with dual 5G nano SIM and 12 5G bands.

Oppo Reno 10 5G: Oppo Reno 10 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED 3D curved display with 1,080X 2,412 pixels, 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and HDR10+ support. It runs on 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC flash charging to charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in 47 minutes.

On the camera front, Oppo Reno 10 5G has a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.7 lens autofocus and OIS, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP sensor. For selfies and video, there is a 32MP camera at the front.

