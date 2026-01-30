From Samsung Galaxy S26 to iPhone 17e: 5 Phones expected to launch in February 2026

February 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone launches in India, with several major brands expected to unveil new devices across flagship and upper mid-range segments. Samsung, Apple, Vivo, iQOO and Motorola are all tipped to introduce new models, offering buyers more choice in terms of performance, cameras and pricing.

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite Vivo is expected to refresh its V-series lineup with the launch of the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite by mid-February. The new models are likely to continue the brand’s focus on sleek design and camera-centric features, while offering balanced everyday performance. According to early reports, both phones could be priced below ₹55,000, positioning them firmly in the premium mid-range category.

iQOO 15R The iQOO 15R is set to make its debut in India on 24 February and will be the company’s first “R” branded model in its flagship range. Aimed at users seeking near-flagship performance at a lower cost, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Early benchmark sightings suggest it could deliver strong performance, making it a compelling option in the sub-flagship space.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Motorola is also expected to expand its Edge series with the launch of the Edge 70 Fusion in mid-February. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, along with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Reports point to a 50MP Sony LYTIA camera, a large 7,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging, and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, highlighting a strong focus on endurance and durability.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series The biggest launch of the month is likely to be Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Rather than a dramatic redesign, Samsung is believed to be concentrating on refinements such as improved displays, upgraded camera systems and next-generation processors. The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is rumoured to take place on 25 February, making it the headline launch of the month.

