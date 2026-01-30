From Samsung Galaxy S26 to iPhone 17e: 5 Phones expected to launch in February 2026

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
February 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone launches in India, with several major brands expected to unveil new devices across flagship and upper mid-range segments. Samsung, Apple, Vivo, iQOO and Motorola are all tipped to introduce new models, offering buyers more choice in terms of performance, cameras and pricing.
Vivo is expected to refresh its V-series lineup with the launch of the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite by mid-February. The new models are likely to continue the brand’s focus on sleek design and camera-centric features, while offering balanced everyday performance. According to early reports, both phones could be priced below ₹55,000, positioning them firmly in the premium mid-range category.
The iQOO 15R is set to make its debut in India on 24 February and will be the company’s first “R” branded model in its flagship range. Aimed at users seeking near-flagship performance at a lower cost, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Early benchmark sightings suggest it could deliver strong performance, making it a compelling option in the sub-flagship space.
Motorola is also expected to expand its Edge series with the launch of the Edge 70 Fusion in mid-February. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, along with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Reports point to a 50MP Sony LYTIA camera, a large 7,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging, and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, highlighting a strong focus on endurance and durability.
The biggest launch of the month is likely to be Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Rather than a dramatic redesign, Samsung is believed to be concentrating on refinements such as improved displays, upgraded camera systems and next-generation processors. The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is rumoured to take place on 25 February, making it the headline launch of the month.
Apple is also expected to join the February launch window with the introduction of the iPhone 17e towards the end of the month. Following the strategy used with the iPhone 16e, the new model is tipped to offer a more affordable entry point into the iPhone lineup. It is expected to feature the A19 processor, Face ID and a price tag below ₹64,999 in India, appealing to users looking for Apple performance at a relatively lower cost.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.