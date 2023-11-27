With smartphones becoming a necessity in people's daily lives, customers have now started paying extra attention to the camera on their devices. Phone manufacturers have also improved the camera on their devices with the latest phones coming with at least 50 MP rear camera and a decent front camera to enable video calls and selfies.

Here's a list of best camera phones to buy under ₹35,000:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 GPU. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate and AI-based blue light control for dynamic scrolling.

The handset comes with wireless power share along with wireless fast charging 2.0. It comes with 25W super-fast charging. There is a triple camera on the back. The camera system consists of a 12MP Ultra Wide lens, a 12MP Wide lens and an 8MP Telephoto camera. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 32MP front camera.

Camera features on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone include Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode, 3X optical zoom and 30X Space Zoom for epic experience.

OnePlus 10R 5G:

OnePlus 10R 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. OnePlus 10R 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a120Hx dynamic refresh rate and a 2.5 curved Corning Goriila Glass 5 protection.

The handset runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 operating system. OnePlus 10R 5G comes with 3D Passive Cooling Technology and has features like HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer to enhance gaming performance.

For optics, the smartphone boasts of a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The main sensor is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro shooter. At the front, OnePlus 10R 5G has a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo V29 5G:

Vivo V29 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and is paired with the Adreno 642L GPU. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

The Vivo phone comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera and 2 MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP camera which can record 1080 videos up to 30 fps.

The camera app on Vivo V29 has also the necessary modes including night mode, portrait mode, micro movie, slo-mo, timelapse, supermoon, astro, Pro, Food, Sports and Dual View.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G:

OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is capable of supporting HDR10+ and is safeguarded by Dragontrail glass for added protection.

Powering the device is MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is also found in the OnePlus Nord 3 5G. It is coupled with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 13.1, built on the Android 13 platform. OnePlus has promised 3 years of significant operating system updates and 4 years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is available in two color options: Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

