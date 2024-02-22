From Vivo V30 Pro to Xiaomi 14: Upcoming smartphones expected to launch in March 2024
In the upcoming months, smartphone enthusiasts can expect the launch of Xiaomi 14 with a 120Hz OLED display, Nothing Phone 2a featuring a 6.7-inch OLED screen, and Samsung Galaxy A55 rumored to have a Full HD+ OLED display and Exynos 1480 processor.
As the month of March approaches, smartphone enthusiasts in India are eagerly anticipating the launch of several cutting-edge devices, each promising innovative features and advancements in artificial intelligence. According to recent reports from HT Tech, here are some of the highly anticipated smartphones expected to make their debut in March 2024.