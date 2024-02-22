From Vivo V30 Pro to Xiaomi 14: Upcoming smartphones expected to launch in March 2024

As the month of March approaches, smartphone enthusiasts in India are eagerly anticipating the launch of several cutting-edge devices, each promising innovative features and advancements in artificial intelligence. According to recent reports from HT Tech, here are some of the highly anticipated smartphones expected to make their debut in March 2024.

Xiaomi 14

Rumored for release on March 7, 2024, the Xiaomi 14 is generating buzz with its speculated specifications. The smartphone is likely to boast a 6.36-inch OLED 120Hz display and be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Camera enthusiasts may be delighted with the anticipated 50MP primary camera, promising impressive photography capabilities.

Nothing Phone 2a

After much anticipation, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to make its grand entrance on March 5. Positioned as a slightly more affordable alternative to the Nothing Phone 2, this smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor, ensuring top-notch performance for users.

Samsung Galaxy A55

Towards the end of March or early April, Samsung is expected to unveil its latest addition to the A-series lineup – the Galaxy A55. Boasting a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a potential 120Hz refresh rate, this smartphone is anticipated to run on Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1480 processor. While rumors hint at a triple camera setup, specific details remain undisclosed.

Vivo V30 Pro

Expected to be launched on February 28, 2024, the Vivo V30 Pro is poised to enter the Indian market shortly thereafter. Featuring MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ processor paired with 12GB RAM, this smartphone is likely to cater to the mid-range segment. Confirmation of these specifications will be available once the device is officially launched in India.

Realme 12 Plus

Adding to the excitement, Realme is reportedly gearing up for the launch of the Realme 12 Plus. Teasers on various platforms have hinted at the inclusion of a Sony OIS camera sensor. While the company has not officially announced the launch date, speculations suggest that the Realme 12 series might introduce two models to the market.

