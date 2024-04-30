From Vivo V30e to Google Pixel 8a: Upcoming smartphones expected to launch in May 2024
In May 2024, India's smartphone market anticipates several new releases. Vivo will launch the V30e on May 2nd, featuring a sleek design and advanced camera setup. OnePlus is expected to debut its Nord 4, Samsung might unveil the Galaxy F55, and Google may announce the Pixel 8a at Google I/O.
As April comes to a close, the anticipation among smartphone enthusiasts in India is palpable as they eagerly await the unveiling of several new devices set to hit the market in May 2024. From industry giants like Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, Motorola, and Google, a plethora of cutting-edge smartphones are poised to make their debut, offering consumers a wide range of choices to suit their preferences and budgets.