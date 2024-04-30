Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  From Vivo V30e to Google Pixel 8a: Upcoming smartphones expected to launch in May 2024
BackBack

From Vivo V30e to Google Pixel 8a: Upcoming smartphones expected to launch in May 2024

Livemint

In May 2024, India's smartphone market anticipates several new releases. Vivo will launch the V30e on May 2nd, featuring a sleek design and advanced camera setup. OnePlus is expected to debut its Nord 4, Samsung might unveil the Galaxy F55, and Google may announce the Pixel 8a at Google I/O.

Vivo V30e will launch in India on May 2, 2024.Premium
Vivo V30e will launch in India on May 2, 2024.

As April comes to a close, the anticipation among smartphone enthusiasts in India is palpable as they eagerly await the unveiling of several new devices set to hit the market in May 2024. From industry giants like Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, Motorola, and Google, a plethora of cutting-edge smartphones are poised to make their debut, offering consumers a wide range of choices to suit their preferences and budgets.

Vivo V30e

Leading the pack is Vivo, scheduled to launch the highly anticipated Vivo V30e on May 2nd. Boasting an elegant design available in Velvet Red and Silk Blue color variants, the V30e is set to impress with its Ultra-Slim 3D Curved display and advanced camera features, including a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 portrait sensor and a 50MP selfie camera. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, promising smooth performance on the Android 14-based OS.

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch the OnePlus Nord 4, the follow-up to the well-regarded Nord 3. Though specifics are limited, there are rumors that it might be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, likely to be priced under 35,000. Expected specifications include the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, indicating that the Nord 4 could offer strong performance and advanced AI features.

Samsung Galaxy F55

Samsung is also anticipated to join the fray with the launch of the Galaxy F55, possibly a rebranded version of the Galaxy M55 5G, possibly offering competitive features and specifications in the mid-range segment at an expected starting price of 26,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Following the success of the Edge 50 Pro, Motorola is expected to be introducing the Edge 50 Ultra, which is set to offer a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. For those interested in photography, the device is expected to deliver excellent results thanks to its sophisticated camera system, which could include a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Google Pixel 8a

Google fans are eagerly anticipating the potential launch of the Pixel 8a at the Google I/O conference on May 14. According to rumors, the device will feature the Tensor G3 chipset and will come with seven years of security updates. The Pixel 8a aims to offer a smooth user experience along with robust security features.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 30 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue