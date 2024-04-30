In May 2024, India's smartphone market anticipates several new releases. Vivo will launch the V30e on May 2nd, featuring a sleek design and advanced camera setup. OnePlus is expected to debut its Nord 4, Samsung might unveil the Galaxy F55, and Google may announce the Pixel 8a at Google I/O.

As April comes to a close, the anticipation among smartphone enthusiasts in India is palpable as they eagerly await the unveiling of several new devices set to hit the market in May 2024. From industry giants like Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, Motorola, and Google, a plethora of cutting-edge smartphones are poised to make their debut, offering consumers a wide range of choices to suit their preferences and budgets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V30e Leading the pack is Vivo, scheduled to launch the highly anticipated Vivo V30e on May 2nd. Boasting an elegant design available in Velvet Red and Silk Blue color variants, the V30e is set to impress with its Ultra-Slim 3D Curved display and advanced camera features, including a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 portrait sensor and a 50MP selfie camera. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, promising smooth performance on the Android 14-based OS.

OnePlus Nord 4 OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch the OnePlus Nord 4, the follow-up to the well-regarded Nord 3. Though specifics are limited, there are rumors that it might be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, likely to be priced under ₹35,000. Expected specifications include the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, indicating that the Nord 4 could offer strong performance and advanced AI features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy F55 Samsung is also anticipated to join the fray with the launch of the Galaxy F55, possibly a rebranded version of the Galaxy M55 5G, possibly offering competitive features and specifications in the mid-range segment at an expected starting price of ₹26,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Following the success of the Edge 50 Pro, Motorola is expected to be introducing the Edge 50 Ultra, which is set to offer a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. For those interested in photography, the device is expected to deliver excellent results thanks to its sophisticated camera system, which could include a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Google Pixel 8a Google fans are eagerly anticipating the potential launch of the Pixel 8a at the Google I/O conference on May 14. According to rumors, the device will feature the Tensor G3 chipset and will come with seven years of security updates. The Pixel 8a aims to offer a smooth user experience along with robust security features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

