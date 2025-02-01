February will likely see the launch of new smartphones from brands like Vivo and iQoo. Vivo's V50 series, iQoo Neo 10R, and Tecno's curved-display mobile are among the anticipated devices, featuring advanced displays, powerful cameras, and large batteries.

The month of February is set to witness the launch of several new smartphones. From affordable mobiles to flagships, the first quarter can expect launches from Vivo, Asus and more. Here is everything you need to know about the anticipated devices:

Vivo V50 Series Tech giant Vivo is likely to launch its much-anticipated Vivo V50 series, which could feature Vivo V50 and V50 Pro. Both these smartphones are expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, the devices can house a 50MP primary camera sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphones are likely to sport a 6,000mAh battery.

iQoo Neo 10R Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQoo India, has recently confirmed the launch of the much-awaited iQoo Neo 10R via X. According to the latest teaser, the device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and is expected to be priced under ₹30,000.

Leaks indicated that the iQoo mobile might feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the iQoo Neo 10R is expected to house a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera sensor. For battery, the device is expected to house a 6,400mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

Tecno Curve Tecno is expected to launch its curved-display mobile in India. The company has teased that the upcoming smartphone will carry forward the legacy of the iconic Pova’s LED Light design, RGB arc interface of Pova 5 Pro, and arc interface of Pova 6 Pro. Moreover, it added that the company is also considering a futuristic triangular-shaped camera module with integrated LED lighting.