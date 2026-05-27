From Whoop to Samsung: 9 fitness wearables redefining sleep, recovery and AI health tracking

Fitness wearables are evolving beyond step counts and calorie tracking into AI-led health insights, recovery analysis, stress monitoring and passive wellness tracking. With screenless devices like Luna Band gaining attention, brands are now competing on sleep intelligence, recovery scores and battery life.

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Here are some of the most talked-about fitness and recovery wearables in India right now.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Samsung’s Galaxy Fit3 targets users who want smartwatch-style features without the bulk or weak battery life. It includes a large AMOLED display, more than 100 workout modes and automatic exercise detection for activities like walking, running and rowing. The band also tracks sleep stages, blood oxygen levels and stress patterns. Samsung has added fall detection and emergency SOS support, features usually seen in more expensive smartwatches.

Fitbit Inspire 3 The Inspire 3 continuously tracks heart rate, offers detailed sleep scores and monitors stress using Fitbit’s Daily Readiness tools. One of its biggest strengths is Fitbit’s ecosystem, which simplifies health data into user-friendly insights. The band also includes Active Zone Minutes, menstrual health tracking and irregular heart rhythm notifications in supported regions.

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Garmin Vivosmart 5 Garmin’s Vivosmart 5 is aimed at users focused on fitness accuracy and recovery data. It includes Garmin’s “Body Battery” feature, which estimates energy levels based on sleep, stress and activity. The wearable also offers advanced sleep monitoring, respiration tracking, hydration logging and pulse oxygen tracking. Garmin’s strength lies in performance-focused insights for runners, cyclists and gym users. The band also syncs deeply with Garmin Connect for long-term health and workout tracking.

Whoop 5.0 Whoop has become one of the biggest recovery-focused wearables globally, especially among athletes and startup founders. Unlike traditional fitness bands, the screenless device focuses entirely on strain, recovery and sleep analytics. It continuously measures heart rate variability, resting heart rate and sleep performance to generate recovery scores. The wearable also tracks how alcohol, travel, stress and workout intensity affect recovery. Its behavioural coaching layer tells users when to train and when to recover.

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Huawei Band 10 Huawei’s Band 10 includes blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking and heart-rate analysis alongside dozens of workout modes. Huawei also uses AI-backed sleep analysis to identify irregular sleep patterns and provide personalised recommendations. Despite its lower price, the wearable still offers an AMOLED display and battery life lasting beyond a week.

Amazfit Helio Strap The Amazfit Helio Strap reflects the growing trend of minimalist recovery wearables. Instead of functioning like a smartwatch, it focuses heavily on sleep quality, recovery monitoring and stress tracking. The wearable analyses heart-rate variability and recovery data. Amazfit is also a subscription-free alternative to Whoop, appealing to users who want advanced tracking without monthly fees.

GOQii Smart Vital GOQii’s Smart Vital combines fitness tracking with preventive healthcare services. Alongside heart-rate, sleep and SpO2 monitoring, the company integrates coaching and health consultation services through its ecosystem. The wearable targets users seeking broader wellness support rather than basic activity tracking. GOQii also focuses heavily on calorie tracking and personalised health guidance.

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boAt Smart Ring Active Plus boAt’s Smart Ring Active Plus offers an alternative to wrist-based fitness trackers. The ring tracks sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and daily activity while remaining less intrusive than a smartwatch or fitness band. Its form factor appeals to users who dislike bulky wearables during sleep or workouts.

Pebble Health Tracking Band This wearable includes step tracking, calorie monitoring, sleep analysis and heart-rate tracking alongside Bluetooth calling support in some variants. Pebble positions its devices toward first-time wearable buyers who want core health tracking without spending on premium brands.