Fujifilm has launched its flagship mirrorless digital camera, X-T4, in India starting at ₹154,999. Aimed at professionals looking for a fast and quiet camera, the X-T4 will also be available with the Fujinon XF18-55mmF2.8-4 lens at ₹184,999 and with Fujinon XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR at ₹199,999.

As an introductory offer, Fujifilm is giving away freebies worth ₹18,000 including a V90 memory card and a dual charger, the company said in a virtual event on YouTube.

The camera uses a 26MP CMOS sensor, has a touch-based LCD screen and can record 4K videos at 60fps and Full HD video at 240fps in super slow mode. Fujifilm claims X-T4 has the fastest ever auto-focus performance of 0.02 seconds in the X Series, which makes it ideal for capturing objects moving at high speeds.

X-T4 is also the first model in the X-T Series with in-body image stabilization (IBIS). It uses 5-axis 6.5 stop image stabilization, promising greater stability while shooting videos and photos on sports mode or low lit conditions.

“We have already received a lot of enquiries for the camera," said Arun Babu, General Manager Electronic Imaging and Optical Device, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd.

The camera also has a new shutter mechanism, which can shoot up to 15fps in burst mode. Its shutter sound is 30% quieter compared to the X-T3. Face and eye tracking have been improved too for better focusing on faces.

To make the new camera more dependable and last longer, Fujifilm has used a large battery with 1.5 times more capacity than the battery used in the predecessor. It assures approximately 500 frames per charge in the normal mode and 600 frames per charge in the economy mode.

Further, the camera has a new film simulation mode, named Eterna Bleach Bypass, which simulates bleach bypass, a traditional processing technique for silver halide films, creating images with low saturation and high contrast. This gives images a unique look.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated