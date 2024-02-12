Future iterations needed: Mark Gurman says Apple Vision Pro a ‘Preview of the Future’
Apple's Vision Pro headset is generating excitement, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlights areas where it falls short. Concerns include weight, battery life, and the performance of its operating system.
Apple's highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro headset has finally hit the market after months of speculation and hype. The product, which promises advanced mixed reality technology, has generated immense excitement reminiscent of the iPhone's debut. However, despite the buzz surrounding the Vision Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the headset may not yet live up to its full potential.