Gadgets for every classroom quest: Grab up to 60% off on laptops, tablets, headphones and more

Score big on classroom essentials! Save up to 60% on laptops, tablets, monitors, printers, headphones, smartwatches and more in Amazon sale.

Amit Rahi
Published24 Apr 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Gear up for class with up to 60% off top tech essentials.
Gear up for class with up to 60% off top tech essentials.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14"/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light LaptopView Details...

₹29,990

...
Get This

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details...

₹18,999

...
Get This

LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI BlackView Details...

₹8,449

...
Get This

HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details...

₹5,499

...
Get This

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)View Details...

₹5,999

...
Get This
View More...

Back-to-class season just got a lot more exciting and affordable. The Amazon sale is here, bringing a range of top tech deals perfect for students. Get yourself a powerful laptop, a handy tablet, quality headphones or a new monitor for those long study sessions. 

There’s something for every need and budget in this sale. You’ll also find great offers on printers, smartwatches, and more to help you stay organised and on track. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your gear, this might just be it. Let’s take a look at what’s worth grabbing.

Top deals

Up to 42% off on laptops during Amazon sale

From note-taking in lectures to late-night essay marathons, a dependable laptop is every student’s best mate. During the Amazon sale, you can snag powerful machines with long battery life, fast processors, and sleek designs—all at up to 42% off. 

Whether you’re into coding, designing, or just streaming between study sessions, there’s a laptop deal tailored to your academic hustle.

Up to 58% off on tablets during Amazon sale

Tablets are perfect for on-the-go learners who love flexibility—take notes in class, sketch ideas, or flip through PDFs with ease. With up to 58% off during the Amazon sale, students can upgrade to high-performing tablets without overspending. 

Light, portable, and packed with features, these deals make digital learning smoother and more fun than ever. And not only learning, these tablets are perfect for entertainment as well.

Up to 46% off on monitors during Amazon sale

Need more screen space for multitasking or editing those uni projects? The Amazon sale is offering up to 46% off on monitors that deliver crisp visuals and comfortable viewing angles.

Ideal for home study setups, these monitors help reduce eye strain and boost productivity, especially during essay crunch time or all-day revision sessions.

Up to 44% off on printers during Amazon sale

No more last-minute dashes to the library printer! With up to 44% off on printers in the Amazon sale, students can now print assignments, notes, and forms from the comfort of their room. From compact models to all-in-ones, these deals make it easier (and cheaper) to stay on top of deadlines without the stress.

Up to 42% off on headphones during Amazon sale

Focus in the noisiest dorm or zone out with a study playlist—headphones are a must-have for any student. Luckily, the Amazon sale is offering up to 42% off on top-rated models with noise cancellation, crisp sound, and comfy fit.

Perfect for tuning into lectures, relaxing with music, or even catching up on podcasts between classes or during the commute.

Up to 63% off on smartwatches during Amazon sale

Keep your schedule, health, and deadlines in check with a smartwatch—and now you can do it for less. With up to 63% off during the Amazon sale, students can grab feature-packed smartwatches that track workouts, send reminders, and sync seamlessly with their phone.

It’s like having a digital personal assistant on your wrist, minus the hefty price tag. These smartwatches also comes with call feature so kids can be connected with the parents anytime they want.

Similar articles for you

Best laptops under 50000 in 2025: Top 10 picks with the latest tech and features from HP, Dell, Lenovo and others

Don’t waste your money: These are the best Android tablets you can get in India right now

Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

Best all in one printers in 2025 with wireless connectivity, fast printing, and high quality output for home and office

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsGadgets for every classroom quest: Grab up to 60% off on laptops, tablets, headphones and more
MoreLess
FAQs
The Amazon sale features discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, printers, headphones, smartwatches, and more—perfect for student needs.
You can save up to 63% on select tech products, including laptops (up to 42% off), tablets (up to 58%), and smartwatches (up to 63%).
No, the deals are open to everyone, but they’re especially useful for students looking to upgrade their study gear on a budget.
Not at all. These are general Amazon sale discounts and do not require student verification to shop.
The duration varies, so it’s best to grab the deals while they’re live—check Amazon for the latest updates and expiry dates.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

First Published:24 Apr 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.