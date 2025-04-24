Gadgets for every classroom quest: Grab up to 60% off on laptops, tablets, headphones and more

|Product
|Rating
|Price
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14"/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
₹29,990
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹18,999
LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI BlackView Details
₹8,449
HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details
₹5,499
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)View Details
₹5,999
Back-to-class season just got a lot more exciting and affordable. The Amazon sale is here, bringing a range of top tech deals perfect for students. Get yourself a powerful laptop, a handy tablet, quality headphones or a new monitor for those long study sessions.
There’s something for every need and budget in this sale. You’ll also find great offers on printers, smartwatches, and more to help you stay organised and on track. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your gear, this might just be it. Let’s take a look at what’s worth grabbing.
From note-taking in lectures to late-night essay marathons, a dependable laptop is every student’s best mate. During the Amazon sale, you can snag powerful machines with long battery life, fast processors, and sleek designs—all at up to 42% off.
Whether you’re into coding, designing, or just streaming between study sessions, there’s a laptop deal tailored to your academic hustle.
Tablets are perfect for on-the-go learners who love flexibility—take notes in class, sketch ideas, or flip through PDFs with ease. With up to 58% off during the Amazon sale, students can upgrade to high-performing tablets without overspending.
Light, portable, and packed with features, these deals make digital learning smoother and more fun than ever. And not only learning, these tablets are perfect for entertainment as well.
Need more screen space for multitasking or editing those uni projects? The Amazon sale is offering up to 46% off on monitors that deliver crisp visuals and comfortable viewing angles.
Ideal for home study setups, these monitors help reduce eye strain and boost productivity, especially during essay crunch time or all-day revision sessions.
No more last-minute dashes to the library printer! With up to 44% off on printers in the Amazon sale, students can now print assignments, notes, and forms from the comfort of their room. From compact models to all-in-ones, these deals make it easier (and cheaper) to stay on top of deadlines without the stress.
Focus in the noisiest dorm or zone out with a study playlist—headphones are a must-have for any student. Luckily, the Amazon sale is offering up to 42% off on top-rated models with noise cancellation, crisp sound, and comfy fit.
Perfect for tuning into lectures, relaxing with music, or even catching up on podcasts between classes or during the commute.
Keep your schedule, health, and deadlines in check with a smartwatch—and now you can do it for less. With up to 63% off during the Amazon sale, students can grab feature-packed smartwatches that track workouts, send reminders, and sync seamlessly with their phone.
It’s like having a digital personal assistant on your wrist, minus the hefty price tag. These smartwatches also comes with call feature so kids can be connected with the parents anytime they want.
