Galaxy Flip 7 FE all but confirmed in latest leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Here's what to expect

Samsung has announced that its Unpacked 2025 event will take place on 9 July. While the company has hinted at the launch of its latest foldable and flip devices, the exact number of devices to be launched this year remains a mystery.

Given Samsung's annual tradition, it is almost certain that the company will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the upcoming event. However, a recent leak has confirmed long-standing speculation that Samsung will indeed release a Fan Edition of the Flip series this year.

Notably, smartphone case maker Spigen has listed pages for both the Galaxy Flip 7 and the Galaxy Flip 7 FE on its website. This more or less confirms that the new FE edition is real, and that Samsung will reveal its official details at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to leaks, the Galaxy Flip 7 FE will have the same processor as the standard model, likely to be Samsung's own Exynos 2500 SoC based on a 3nm process. In all other respects, the Flip 7 FE is likely to be a revamped version of last year's Samsung Flip phone.

The presence of the number branding alongside the FE moniker suggests that this could become a regular feature of Samsung's summer launches.

The phone is expected to feature a 3.4-inch cover display, which will also house the dual camera setup. It is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal display and a 4,000 mAh battery to power the new addition to Samsung's foldable line-up.

When and where to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event? Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will be held in Brooklyn, New York on 9 July. The live-stream of the event will be available to watch in India via Samsung's official YouTube channel and other social media handles from 7:30PM India time.