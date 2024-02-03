Galaxy Ring teased? Reddit find sparks speculation on Samsung's latest wearable launch
A Reddit user discovered the Samsung Galaxy Ring within Samsung's Good Lock application, suggesting that the device is currently in development and may be released soon.
At the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event held on January 17, Samsung unveiled a glimpse into its latest innovation: the Samsung Galaxy Ring. While details surrounding the device were kept tightly under wraps during the event, a small teaser video hinted at its sleek design and its primary focus on health and wellness.