Samsung is focusing on bringing a number of artificial intelligence-enabled upgrades to its latest flagship phone series, the Galaxy S24, which is expected to be released in January 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung has applied for several artificial intelligence-related trademarks in the UK and Europe, including for 'AI Phone' and 'AI Smartphone'. However, the report notes that Samsung is unlikely to be granted a patent due to the generic nature of these words.

Furthermore, a report from SamMobile suggests that the South Korean smartphone maker will also launch the Galaxy AI experience alongside the global launch of the Galaxy S24, bringing on-device AI to Samsung's smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement while announcing, Galaxy AI last month, Samsung said, “Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by our open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders. It will transform your everyday mobile experience with the peace of mind you count on from Galaxy security and privacy."

The Galaxy AI experience will help bring a host of features to Samsung devices, including AI Live Translate, which allows users to get a real-time transcript of a call while talking to someone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 expected features: As reported by 9to5 Google, recent images of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have surfaced on the X platform, courtesy of user David Martin. The leaked pictures showcase the flagship smartphone in a silver hue and reveal notable hardware modifications. ICE UNIVERSE, another user on the X platform, has also shared these leaked images, asserting their authenticity as genuine representations of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leaked image indicates a departure from the curved sides typically associated with the smartphone, with the screen appearing noticeably flatter compared to its predecessor. Consequently, the sides of the smartphone appear thicker in this latest iteration. The shift to a flatter screen and thicker sides marks a departure from Samsung's convention of employing curved screens, adding an element of anticipation to the unveiling of the real Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to several media reports, there are speculations that the company is planning to release three devices within this series: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. This year, the smartphone is anticipated to feature several upgrades and adjustments in terms of processor, camera capabilities, additional features, and more.

Meanwhile, a Forbes report suggests that the flatter display on the Galaxy S24 ultra could lead to the company employing one of the fan favourite features of Galaxy Note series with the introduction of S pen on Samsung's latest flagship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.