Galaxy S24 Ultra leak: Samsung could ditches curved screens for a fresh look, report
The leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra suggests a departure from curved screens and thicker sides, adding anticipation to its unveiling.
With the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series on the horizon, numerous speculations have surfaced regarding this flagship model. Although the official launch date remains unconfirmed, reports point to a potential unveiling during the Samsung Unpacked event in 2024, likely scheduled for mid-January.