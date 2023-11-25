With the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series on the horizon, numerous speculations have surfaced regarding this flagship model. Although the official launch date remains unconfirmed, reports point to a potential unveiling during the Samsung Unpacked event in 2024, likely scheduled for mid-January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding to the excitement, a leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has emerged, offering insights into the smartphone's design and display specifications.

As reported by 9TO5 Google, recent images of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have surfaced on the X platform, courtesy of user David Martin. The leaked pictures showcase the flagship smartphone in a silver hue and reveal notable hardware modifications. ICE UNIVERSE, another user on the X platform, has also shared these leaked images, asserting their authenticity as genuine representations of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leaked image indicates a departure from the curved sides typically associated with the smartphone, with the screen appearing noticeably flatter compared to its predecessor. Consequently, the sides of the smartphone appear thicker in this latest iteration. The shift to a flatter screen and thicker sides marks a departure from Samsung's convention of employing curved screens, adding an element of anticipation to the unveiling of the real Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to several media reports, there are speculations that the company is planning to release three devices within this series: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. This year, the smartphone is anticipated to feature several upgrades and adjustments in terms of processor, camera capabilities, additional features, and more. Therefore, it could be advisable to await the official launch for more details.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to incorporate Artificial Intelligence capabilities, similar to the Google Pixel 8 lineup. The Galaxy AI is anticipated to include both on-device and cloud-based AI functionalities. Additionally, reports suggest that the smartphone might include a generative AI, allowing users to create and edit photos. However, it is mentioned that the AI feature could be offered through a subscription model, indicating that users may need to pay for this service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that all the details mentioned are speculative in nature, as Samsung has not made any official announcements at this time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.