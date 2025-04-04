Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped —here’s when to expect Samsung’s slimmest phone

The wait for Samsung's slimmest smartphone may finally be coming to an end, as a new report has suggested a new launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge. While the smartphone was expected to launch on 15 April, a new report from Sam Mobile, via tipster Max Jambor, claims that the phone could launch on 13 May.

Samsung first teased the Galaxy S25 Edge during the launch of its flagship lineup in January, and the phone was subsequently rumoured to be launching on 15 April. While the new launch date is yet to be confirmed by Samsung, most leaks point to a tentative May-June timeframe for the launch of Samsung's new flagship.

Samsung is reportedly planning an online-only event for the Galaxy S25 Edge and it's not clear if the phone will go on sale in the same month.

Galaxy S25 Edge showcased during Galaxy Unpacked event in January

Why was Galaxy S25 Edge delayed? Since Samsung didn't officially confirm the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge, there is also no official explanation either for the delay. However, one possible reason for the delay in the launch of the S25 Edge could be the recent death of co-chief executive officer Han Jong-hee, which may have led to a change in leadership within the company.

Meanwhile, a report from Winfuture suggests that there could be technical problems with the Galaxy S25 Edge that could have led to the phone being delayed.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications (expected): As per leaks, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 6.7 inch flatg AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The phone could feautre an ultrasonic fingerprint similar to the rest of Galaxy S25 lineup with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on top.

Under the hood, the phone could feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same processor found on the likes of OnePlus 13 (Review) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It could be paired with 12GB RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Galaxy S25 Edge leaked images

Galaxy S25 Edge leaked images

The phone could come with Samsung's latest OneUI 7 based on Android 15 with support for 7 years of OS updates and security patches. The UI is likely to include all the highly touted features of OneUI 7 such as real-time translation, audio eraser, transcription assist, and Now Bar.