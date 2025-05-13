Galaxy S25 Edge with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 5.8mm thickness launched. Price, specs and all you need to know

After months of rumours, Samsung has finally launched its slimmest phone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge. While the phone was teased during the Galaxy Unpacked Event earlier in the year, it did not make its way along with its 3 other siblings. The new device is Samsung's attempt to capitalise on a growing trend for slim phones before Apple releases its iPhone 17 Air in September.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features a new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection for the front display.

The new Samsung device comes with a thickness of just 5.85mm and weighs around 163 grams. In contrast, the Galaxy s25 is 7.2mm thick while the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm.

The phone continues to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to all the other Galaxy S25 series devices.

On the optics front, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 200MP primary shooter with OIS and 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front is a 12MP front sensor for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a smaller 3,900 mAh battery compared to the 4,700mAh setup on the S25 while the fast charging capabilities are similar to the vanilla variant with only support for 25W charging. Like the other Galaxy S25 series variants, the Galaxy S25 Edge also comes with support for wireless charging.

Galaxy S25 Edge price and colour variants: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be available to buy in three colour variants: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue. It comes at a starting price of $1,099 (around ₹99,100) and will go on sale in the US starting from 30 May.