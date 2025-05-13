Galaxy S25 Edge with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 5.8mm thickness launched. Price, specs and all you need to know

Samsung has launched its slimmest phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, featuring a 6.7 inch Quad HD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 200MP camera. At just 5.85mm thick, it aims to compete with upcoming slim models like the iPhone 17 Air.

Aman Gupta
Updated13 May 2025, 07:47 AM IST
Galaxy S25 Edge features a thickness of just 5.8mm
Galaxy S25 Edge features a thickness of just 5.8mm

After months of rumours, Samsung has finally launched its slimmest phone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge. While the phone was teased during the Galaxy Unpacked Event earlier in the year, it did not make its way along with its 3 other siblings. The new device is Samsung's attempt to capitalise on a growing trend for slim phones before Apple releases its iPhone 17 Air in September.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.66 inches Display Size

₹26999

Check Details

Discount

15% OFF

OPPO F29 Pro

OPPO F29 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹27999

₹32999

Get This

Discount

17% OFF

OPPO F29

OPPO F29

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹23999

₹28999

Get This

Discount

20% OFF

Realme P3 Ultra

Realme P3 Ultra

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.83 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹25499

₹31999

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Vivo V40e

Vivo V40e

  • CheckRoyal Bronze
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹27404

₹33999

Get This

Realme 14 Pro Plus

Realme 14 Pro Plus

  • CheckPearl White
  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage

₹27999

Check Details

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size
  • CheckAMOLED

₹28999

Check Details

Find more mobileArrow Icon
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review: Look and feel will win you over, but is it enough?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features a new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection for the front display.

The new Samsung device comes with a thickness of just 5.85mm and weighs around 163 grams. In contrast, the Galaxy s25 is 7.2mm thick while the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm.

The phone continues to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to all the other Galaxy S25 series devices.

On the optics front, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 200MP primary shooter with OIS and 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front is a 12MP front sensor for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a smaller 3,900 mAh battery compared to the 4,700mAh setup on the S25 while the fast charging capabilities are similar to the vanilla variant with only support for 25W charging. Like the other Galaxy S25 series variants, the Galaxy S25 Edge also comes with support for wireless charging.

Galaxy S25 Edge price and colour variants:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be available to buy in three colour variants: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue. It comes at a starting price of $1,099 (around 99,100) and will go on sale in the US starting from 30 May.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is priced at $1,099 (around 93,100) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and $1,219 (around 1,03,300) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsGalaxy S25 Edge with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 5.8mm thickness launched. Price, specs and all you need to know
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.