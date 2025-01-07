OnePlus 13 launches in India today, with Samsung's Galaxy S25 arriving on January 22. A detailed comparison shows differences in display technology, battery power, and camera capabilities, setting the stage for competition between these flagship smartphones.

OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone in India today. Meanwhile, Samsung has also confirmed that its Galaxy S25 series will launch in India and other global markets on January 22, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between two flagship devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the launch of the two phones, let's take a look at a detailed comparison based on the latest leaks and rumours.

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S25: Display OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to have a 6.2-inch LTPO panel with 1080p resolution. The phone could also get an anti-reflective coating, which was the standout feature of the S24 Ultra.

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S25: Processor Both the OnePlus 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 are expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, the individual performance of each phone will depend on how both brands tune this powerful processor, not only in terms of raw performance, but also in terms of how the phone dissipates heat.

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S25:Battery and Charging OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. There could also be support for 50W of wireless charging and compatibility with Apple like magnetic charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to retain the same 4,000mAh battery for the Galaxy S25 as its predecessor along with support for just 25W of wireless charging. The good news is that rumors suggest that Samsung could finally support Qi2 wireless charging to Galaxy S25 series, meaning users could get an opportunity to use iPhone like MagSafe charging.

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S25: Camera OnePlus 13 should include a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S25 is likely to house a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. On the front, there could be a 12MP shooter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S25: Price Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup should come at a similar price as last year, starting at ₹74,999. However, OnePlus 13 is expected to get a hike from last year's starting price of ₹69,999.

Samsung could have an upper hand on OnePlus, in terms of display, if it bring the anti-reflective coating to Galaxy S25. However, the Chinese smartphone maker could have a huge lead on the vanilla Galaxy S25 in terms of battery, charging speeds, improved IP ratings, and higher resolution cameras.

However, do not that these prices and speculations are currently based on leaks and we will have to wait for the official Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13 launch in order to get a clearer picture on this much awaited battle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}