Galaxy S25 Plus and Edge too Similar? Samsung might axe one

In what could mark a significant shift in Samsung’s flagship smartphone strategy, the tech giant may be preparing to axe the ‘Plus’ model from its Galaxy S series starting next year. This development comes amid growing speculation around the future of the Galaxy S25 lineup, particularly in markets like India, where the existence of both the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Edge appears increasingly redundant.

According to a report from Sammy Police, the Galaxy S25 Plus seems to overlap heavily with the S25 Edge in terms of specifications and market positioning. The similarity between the two models has led to calls for a more streamlined lineup. Some industry watchers have suggested that Samsung could merge the features of the Plus variant into the Edge, potentially offering a single, more powerful handset in the segment.

Reportedly, this move could also hint at Samsung's intent to bolster the Edge model with additional features typically reserved for premium devices, possibly even encroaching into 'Pro' territory. Doing so might not only simplify the lineup but also enhance the appeal of the Edge variant in competitive markets.

If these indications hold true, the Galaxy S25 series could be the last to feature a ‘Plus’ model. Samsung first introduced the Plus branding in 2017 with the Galaxy S8+, which followed the Galaxy S7 Edge, a model that stood out with its larger, curved-edge display. The S7 Edge was seen as an evolution of the standard Galaxy S7, offering a more immersive screen experience without veering into phablet territory.