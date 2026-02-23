Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks in full hands-on video: Live images, benchmark scores, and new Privacy Display revealed

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is just days away, where the company will unveil its flagship Galaxy S26 lineup. Ahead of the launch, a user on social media has claimed to have bought the official S26 Ultra and shared some of the key features of the device.

Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked ahead of launch: A user named Sahil Karoul on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video where he was buying the S26 Ultra at a store in Dubai for 12,000 Dirham (around ₹2,97,000). This is over double the launch price of the S25 Ultra in India, but it seems like the black-market rate of the S26 Ultra is high ahead of the phone's launch.

In ensuing posts, Karoul shared live images of the S26 Ultra along with its benchmark scores and comparisons with some of the other flagships like iPhone 17 Pro Max, Vivo X300 Pro and Oppo Find X9 Pro. As per the leaked image, the S26 Ultra is said to come with a score of 37,20,209 on Antutu and a GeekBench 6 score of 3,648 (single-core) and 10,898 (multi-core). On 3DMark's Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, the phone is said to come with a best loop score of 6,849 and lowest loop score of 3,455 with a stability of 53.2%.

Karoul noted that the phone did not have any heating issues while running the benchmarks.

Samsung has been rumoured to be working on a “Privacy Display” feature which would make physical screen protectors with that functionality redundant. The feature is said to work on the company's Flex Magic Pixel OLED technology and allow for pixel-level control, giving users the choice to hide only specific parts of their screen like private notifications, passwords or images.

The tipster showed the new Privacy Display feature at work in one of his videos where he turned it on in settings and moved the phone to show that the display is barely visible from the sides while the screen seems legible from the front. Interestingly, there is also a new ‘Maximum Privacy Protection’ feature in the settings, but it isn't immediately clear how the feature works.

In another video, Karoul confirmed that the S Pen on the S26 Ultra continues to lack Bluetooth functionality, similar to its predecessor. The tipster also shared some pictures taken with the S26 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: What to expect? Another recent leak on X had revealed some of the purported promotional material for the S26 Ultra which showcased the phone's camera hardware and charging speeds among other details. As per the leak, the phone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary shooter, 50MP 5x telephoto lens, 50MP ultra-wide lens and 10MP telephoto lens. The phone is tipped to come with a 12MP selfie shooter.

The battery size of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to remain unchanged at 5,000mAh and the expected battery life is said to be 31 hours. The leaked images show that the phone can be charged to 75% in 30 minutes.

Previous leaks had suggested that the phone could come with support for 60W wired fast charging. The phone has also been rumoured to come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the latest SoC from Qualcomm.