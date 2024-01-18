Galaxy Unpack Event 2024: Top 12 key Al features for Galaxy S24 series

Samsung , the South Korean tech giant, Wednesday unveiled many new and breathtaking innovations at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The company finally unveiled its Galaxy Al features for which the fans were eagerly waiting.

Notably, most tipsters and analysts were not far off the mark with their leaks and sneak peeks. Samsung Electronics had also teased its Al Live Translate Call and now it has even more features and functionalities with enhanced user communication, productivity, and everyday mobile experience.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung announces 7 years of security updates and OS updates

The on-device Galaxy Al has many intuitive features like two-way voice translation in real-time of a live phone call conducted in two different languages, "circle-to-search" function, AI summaries and translation of voice recordings, "generative editing" of photos that fill in non-existent backgrounds, changing the tone of messages to casual, formal, business or social media in the latest push to challenge Apple.

The South Korean tech giant has also incorporated an AI feature that turns real-time videos into slow-motion by filling in non-existent frames

Available in 13 different languages, the on-device AI function is offered via Samsung's own generative AI training.

With AI Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

Android Auto will automatically summarize incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

The innovative Galaxy AI editing tools help the user with simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster. For more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo.

If an action-packed video needs to be slowed down, Samsung has introduced Instant Slow-mo that can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look.

Check out what Galaxy Al offers in the new generation Samsung smartphones.

Galaxy AI features:

Live Translation

AI Interpreter

Circle to Search

Chat Assistant

Transcript Assistant

Note Assistant

Galaxy AI Camera features:

ProVisual Engine

Edit Suggestion

Generative Edit

Quad Tele System

Social Sharing

Nightography

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!