Samsung is set to unveil its flagship Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event today. The Korean smartphone maker is expected to launch 3 new devices during the event: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Although there have been rumours that a slim version of the Galaxy S25 will be unveiled, it is likely that Samsung will only tease this variant today and launch it at a later date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025? The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which will see the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, will take place at 11:30 pm (India time). The event will be streamed live on the Korean smartphone maker's YouTube page. For ease of access, we have included a direct streaming link below.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price: According to leaks, the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could start at ₹84,999 in India. A 12GB+512GB variant could be priced at ₹94,999. For reference, the Galaxy S24 launched at ₹74,999 for its 8GB+128GB model, marking a significant price jump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Galaxy S25+ will also see a price hike, starting at ₹1,04,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, compared to its predecessor's entry price of ₹99,999. The 12GB+512GB configuration is expected to cost ₹1,14,999.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly start at ₹1,34,999 for the 12GB+256GB option. A 16GB+512GB version could be priced at ₹1,44,999, while the highest spec 16GB+1TB variant could reach ₹1,64,999. In comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched at ₹1,29,999 for the base 256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 specifications: According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy S25 could feature a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. All three variants of the Galaxy S25 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vanilla S25 is likely to come with 12GB of RAM and offer 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. It could come with the same 4,000mAh battery as last year, with support for 25W of wired fast charging. Wireless charging is also expected to be present on the S25, but it's not yet certain what output it will be offered at.

In terms of optics, the phone is likely to house a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter. On the front, there is likely to be a 12MP shooter.

It is likely to run on the latest OneUI 7 based on Android 15. The phone could also support eSIM, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S25+ specifications (leaked): Galaxy S25+ is likely to feature a larger 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It is also expected to come with 12GB of RAM, but may be available in 256GB and 512GB variants. The phone is likely to be packed with a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

The S25+ is expected to have the same camera setup as the base model, with 12MP ultra-wide-angle, 10MP telephoto and 50MP primary sensors paired with a 12MP f/2.2 aperture lens on the front. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications: Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a 6.9-inch WQHD dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to have 12GB of RAM but with three storage options: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

It will probably have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

The S25 Ultra is likely to have a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens. The 12MP selfie shooter is likely to be the same as the other two variants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}