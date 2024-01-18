In a grand event held in San Jose, California, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 series, comprising the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and the powerful Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Alongside these devices, Samsung introduced the innovative Galaxy AI, promising to enhance communication capabilities on the new phones.

Here is everything Samsung announced during its Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The star of the show, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, features a stunning 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Noteworthy is the all-new Vision Booster, boosting outdoor visibility with a remarkable 2,600-nit peak brightness. The device stands out with a flatter display, slimmer bezels, and the distinction of being the first Galaxy phone with a titanium frame, reducing its weight significantly.

The camera system on the S24 Ultra is truly impressive, sporting a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. A notable addition is the new 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom, offering optical zoom levels from 2x to 10x, thanks to the Adaptive Pixel Sensor technology. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, each paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, starting at $1299 in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The Galaxy S24 Plus features a QHD+ display, measuring 6.7 inches, similar to the one on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The camera system mirrors that of the Galaxy S24, with a 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The device is available with 256GB or 512GB of storage, 12GB of memory, and a larger 4,900mAh battery. It comes in the same colors as the regular S24, with a starting price of $999.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24, a more compact and budget-friendly option, boasts a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. It shares the Vision Booster feature with its Ultra counterpart. The device is equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP front camera. Available in 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage variants, all with 8GB of memory, the Galaxy S24 introduces a refreshed design with a flat, matte frame. The device is offered in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow, starting at $799.

Galaxy AI

The Galaxy S24 series introduces Galaxy AI, a highly anticipated feature offering significant intelligence to enhance communication capabilities. This includes five key features:

Live Translate: Real-time voice and text translation in two directions, breaking down language barriers without the need for third-party apps.

Interpreter: Translates live conversations instantly on a split-screen view, facilitating communication without requiring cellular data or Wi-Fi.

Chat Assist: An AI tool integrated into messaging apps to enhance language, helping users craft courteous messages and captions with ease.

Note Assist: Integrated within Samsung Notes, offering AI-generated summaries, pre-made templates, and convenient cover creation for efficient note-taking.

Transcript Assist: Utilizes Speech-to-Text and AI technology to transcribe, summarize, and translate voice recordings, even in multi-speaker scenarios.

Circle to Search

The Galaxy S24 series introduces Circle to Search, a new feature powered by Google. Users can discover new things on their devices through simple gestures, such as pressing and holding the home button and circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping on the screen for helpful search results.

Seven Years of Software Updates

Samsung takes a step towards sustainability by committing to providing seven years of security updates and seven generations of OS upgrades for the Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

Galaxy Ring

To conclude the event, Samsung provided a glimpse of the upcoming "Galaxy Ring," a health tracking wearable infused with AI for an improved user experience. Although specific details remain limited, this unveiling puts an end to significant speculations and officially confirms that Samsung is actively developing this innovative device.

