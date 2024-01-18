Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: From Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Smart Ring - everything announced
Samsung unveils Galaxy S24 series featuring the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, along with the introduction of Galaxy AI to enhance communication capabilities.
In a grand event held in San Jose, California, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 series, comprising the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and the powerful Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Alongside these devices, Samsung introduced the innovative Galaxy AI, promising to enhance communication capabilities on the new phones.